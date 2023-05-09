Heads Up / North Vancouver

House of Funk is Throwing Their Four-Year-Anniversary Bash This Weekend!

Portrait

There’s less than a week remaining until House of Funk Brewing celebrates four years of putting out some mighty fine beers and coffee beans in North Van, on Saturday, May 13th.

Party-goers can expect special birthday brews (both the caffeinated and fermented sort), tasty sandwiches made by House of Funk pals The Dumpling King and Chef Brockton Lane, as well as tunes (a trio of local DJs (Mark Woodyard, Civilian, and Praiz will be supplying beats for the event) and tattoos! That’s right, Jackpot Tattoo will once again be popping up and putting down ink onsite.

The HoF space starts bumping at Noon, and the action won’t stop until 1am on the 14th. It’s pretty much guaranteed that the food won’t last that long, though, since sandwich quantities aren’t endless. Keep your energy up by getting there early to chow down on a crispy skin pork belly sammie, Taiwanese night market inspired chicken burger, and/or plant-based banh mi TMRW Foods collab. Getting into a good coffee-beer-sammie-repeat rhythm doesn’t sound like a bad idea either…

Keep close watch on the HoF Instagram feed for more details about special anniversary releases and to get inspired for the weekend ahead.

House of Funk
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
350 Esplanade East | 604-770-3676 | WEBSITE
House of Funk is Throwing Their Four-Year-Anniversary Bash This Weekend!
‘Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving’ Photography Exhibit Opening at The Polygon, Jan. 19th

There are 0 comments

North Vancouver

Shaketown Brewing is Throwing a ‘Beer Poking’ Party, March 4th

‘Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving’ Photography Exhibit Opening at The Polygon, Jan. 19th

Combine Art Fair Returns to Griffin Art Projects for Its Second Year, Dec. 8-11

We Can’t Wait to Count the Days with a Sons of Vancouver ‘2022 Whisky Advent Calendar’

Hot Dog! House of Funk Brewing’s ‘End of Summer House Party’ Goes Down This Saturday

Plan a Trip to the North Shore for the 15th Annual Osprey Festival

Popular

¿CóMO? Taperia and ‘The Paella Guys’ Team Up Once Again for Popular Outdoor Series

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

New Burger Joint from Potluck Hawker Eatery Team is Opening Soon on Main Street

Bring On Spring: Celebrate Better Weather with These Eight Cocktails

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up

Grounds for Coffee is Celebrating 30 Years This Week, May 10th

To honour three decades in the caffeine-and-cinnamon-bun biz, both the OG Kits cafe/bakery and the East Van location will be putting out their much-loved buns double-time, offering a Buy One Get One (BOGO) promo for one day only.

2 Places
Heads Up / East Vancouver

Prepare Your Palates (and Livers): The 8th Annual ‘BC Distilled’ Event is Right Around the Corner

British Columbia’s premier artisan distillery festival will be back in action for its eighth year on Saturday, May 13th, and this time around it’s going to be bigger and better than ever!

2 Places
Heads Up

Nine(ish) Films Screening at the 22nd Annual DOXA Festival We Want to See

The 2023 edition is set to take over three of Vancouver's foremost independent theatre screens beginning this Thursday (May 4th) through to Sunday the 14th - amounting to a total of 64 local and international films! Here's a brief list of the flicks we most want to indulge our senses and brains on during this year's fest.

13 Places
Heads Up / Strathcona

The Say Hey x Thank You Pizza Collab is Going Down in Strathcona This Saturday

For one-day-only on Saturday, April 29th, the generally cool humans from both spots are doing a special menu of sandwiches on pizza, or conversely, pizza on sandwiches...that's a lot to unpack!