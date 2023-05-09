House of Funk is Throwing Their Four-Year-Anniversary Bash This Weekend!

There’s less than a week remaining until House of Funk Brewing celebrates four years of putting out some mighty fine beers and coffee beans in North Van, on Saturday, May 13th.

Party-goers can expect special birthday brews (both the caffeinated and fermented sort), tasty sandwiches made by House of Funk pals The Dumpling King and Chef Brockton Lane, as well as tunes (a trio of local DJs (Mark Woodyard, Civilian, and Praiz will be supplying beats for the event) and tattoos! That’s right, Jackpot Tattoo will once again be popping up and putting down ink onsite.

The HoF space starts bumping at Noon, and the action won’t stop until 1am on the 14th. It’s pretty much guaranteed that the food won’t last that long, though, since sandwich quantities aren’t endless. Keep your energy up by getting there early to chow down on a crispy skin pork belly sammie, Taiwanese night market inspired chicken burger, and/or plant-based banh mi TMRW Foods collab. Getting into a good coffee-beer-sammie-repeat rhythm doesn’t sound like a bad idea either…

Keep close watch on the HoF Instagram feed for more details about special anniversary releases and to get inspired for the weekend ahead.