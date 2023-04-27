Back to: Bring On Spring: Celebrate Better Weather with These Eight Cocktails
Bring On Spring: Celebrate Better Weather with These Eight Cocktails

Here's a bunch of spring cocktails available around town, perfect for raising a glass to freedom from rain and puffy jackets.
Bring On Spring: Celebrate Better Weather with These Eight Cocktails

Made For Walking | Hanai | Photo by Scout Magazine

Mother Nature has been a little slow to deliver proper sit-outside-and-feel-sunshine-on-our-faces spring, but good weather is expected this weekend, and we think celebrating is in order. Here’s a bunch of spring cocktails perfect for raising a glass to freedom from rain and puffy jackets.

Apple Cœur | AnnaLena | Photo by Scout Magazine

“Bright, crisp, and cheerful”

AnnaLena: Apple Cœur

This effervescent drink made the cut for Annalena’s spring cocktail list after bartender Nicholas Appleby took first place for it at a cocktail competition held by Naramata’s Creek & Gully cidery. The Apple Cœur brings together Creek & Gully Pink Lady Cider, Okanagan Spirits Bartlett Pear (Poire Williams) Brandy, Sons of Vancouver Quadruple Sec, Bittered Sling Clingstone Peach Bitters, Umeshu, simple syrup and egg white.

AnnaLena 1809 West 1st Ave. MAP
The Amethyst | Maenam | Photo by Scout Magazine

“Natural tranquillizer”

Maenam: The Amethyst

Like the purported metaphysical properties of its gemstone nomer, a few sips of this clever combination of Empress Gin, violet and maraschino liqueurs, grapefruit bitters and Makrut lime leaf will have you feeling as relaxed as if you were laying down in a field of violets, staring up at a blue sky, with your house clean and your taxes done.

Maenam 1938 W. 4th Ave. MAP
Left Wink | Keefer Bar | Photo by Scout Magazine

“High in calibre, lower in booze”

The Keefer Bar: Left Wink

A shift in seasons always means new house cocktails at The Keefer Bar. Their “Spring Prescriptions” menu dropped last month – and it’s dope. Drawing inspiration from superstitions around the globe and across time, the drinks on this list aim to bring in luck and ward off evil (and taste mighty fine while doing it). We suggest the Left Wink (Sake Bermutto, green chartreuse, lime, lychee and safflower), which is lower in alcohol but high in stature, flavour and fun.

Keefer Bar 135 Keefer St MAP
Made For Walking | Hanai | Photo by Scout Magazine

“Juicy and refreshing”

Hanai: Made for Walking

This sipper of Gonzalez Byass Tio Pepe Fino Rama, Callejuela Manzanilla and Lustau Moscatel Emilin is balanced by a healthy splash of grapefruit juice, some simple syrup sweetness, and a hint of Rootside Roasted Dandelion Bitters – finished by a sprig of mint and a juicy grapefruit slice. Bonus: The south facing patio seating at Hanai catches afternoon sun.

Hānai 1590 Commercial Dr. MAP
Cilantro & Hoja | Noah’s Cafe | Photo by Scout Magazine

“Herbaceous riff on a classic”

Noah’s Cafe: Cilantro & Hoja

Noah’s spin on a margarita uses Cazadores Blanco Tequila, Los Siete Misterios Mezcal, Cointreau, lime juice and a beautiful housemade shiso syrup, as well as mint, a few drops of saline solution, Ms. Better’s Black Pepper & Cardamom bitters and cilantro (duh), and is finished with a rim of Walter Craft Caesar Spice. Also worth mentioning: the ‘Hay Loft’ is an excellent non-alc option, with an equally compelling spring profile.

Noah's Cafe 1096 Denman St MAP
Rye Thai | Photo by DD Mau

“Tropical and transportive”

DD Mau: Rye Thai

Using the ‘Mai Tai’ as inspiration, DD Mau’s version of the Trader Vic Tiki classic combines Lot 40 Rye, Cointreau, orgeat and lime with a house-made Tom Yum cordial. Slightly spicy, this drink conjures days spent laid out on the beach in tropical climes. Close your eyes and dream.

DD Mau (Chinatown) 145 East Pender St. MAP
Lemon Meringue Sour | Photo by Sons of Vancouver

“Front porch sipper”

Sons of Vancouver Distillery: Lemon Meringue Sour

Lemon curd-infused SOV Vodka⁠ with Woods Spirit Co. Limoncello⁠, SOV No. 82 Amaretto⁠, lemon⁠ and egg whites⁠. Comes with a side of shortbread⁠. Notes of kicking back on the front porch while watching the world go by.

Sons Of Vancouver Distillery 1431 Crown St. MAP
Bangga Ka Day | Grapes & Soda | Photo by Scout Magazine

“Sunshine in a glass”

Grapes & Soda: Bangga Ka Day

This combo of Filipino rum, Calamansi, Calpico, basil, cucumber, lemon grass and Kaffir lime is the perfect pairing for sunshine and warmer weather in a glass. Forget spring – this drink catapults us right into summer!

Grapes & Soda 1537 West 6th Ave. MAP

Got a spring drink we should know about? Please share @scoutmagazine

