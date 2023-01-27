Tocador to Host “Man I Love Flamingoes” Cocktail Competition, Feb. 7th

February is a short but tough month. If escaping to sunnier, warmer climes isn’t an option, then locking and loading your calendar with fun activities is also a good coping strategy…and a bit of booze doesn’t hurt, either. Lucky for us, Tocador will be kicking off February by hosting a cocktail competition, that’s sure to be packed with fun, tropical vibes and tasty drinks aplenty…

The cheekily-named “Man I Love Flamingoes” (MILF) cocktail competition goes down at the Main Street bar and restaurant on Tuesday, February 7th, from 6:30pm until midnight. Teams of two local cocktail bartenders will go head-to-head to create three cocktails: Shaken Margarita, Blended Pina Colada and Stirred Negroni. The twist? Teammates will be competing with one hand and one foot tied together…

A panel of three renown Vancouver bartenders and restaurant owners will judge the teams based on speed, taste, presentation, dress and entertainment value – the latter of which should be high, all things considered! Winners will receive prizes from some awesome local distilleries (Sons of Vancouver, Woods Spirit Co, Odd Society Spirits), as well as el Jimador Tequila and Flor de Caña Canada.

Tickets are $15 each, with full proceeds from the event (including those from the auctioned off cocktails) being generously donated to SUPA Society, a Tofino surf camp providing “families living with Autism unique event experiences in a dynamic, ​enriching and inclusive environment”. Reserve your spot to take in all the fun(ny) bartending action here.