Food and Clay are Coming Together at Two Special Dinners, Nov. 22nd and 24th

There is not one, but two dinner events coming up at the end of the month – the first at The Arbor, followed by another at Ubuntu Canteen – where after cleaning your plate of its deliciousness, you get to take it home with you…

First up, on Tuesday, November 22nd, The Arbor restaurant and ceramicist Gabrielle Burke (of Community Clay) collaborate on beautiful hand-built speckled ceramic 11″ plates for a special multi-course plant-based meal with The Arbor’s new head chef, Dallan Schell. The evening will feature Chef Schell’s personal creations as well as some of the restaurant’s classic comfort food dishes, and diners will take home their plate! Hook yourself up with some tickets ASAP – a single seat is just $75, including all of your food, a welcome cocktail and your new ceramic dish. Reserve your spot at either the 6pm or 8:15pm seating here.

Then, a couple of nights later, Ubuntu Canteen is hosting Kate Metten for their own ceramics dinner. Theirs is shaping up to be both a tasty and cerebral one, exploring the effects that ceramics can have on how we experience the food we eat from them. With that in mind, Metten has created an assortment of pieces using glazes made from crushed Hornby Island oyster shells (how cool is that?!) just for the occasion. You can score one of these unique pieces yourself by reserving a spot for Ubuntu’s special five-course tasting menu dinner ($125 a piece; wine pairings are available for an additional cost) on November 24th here.

