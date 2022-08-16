Head to Main St. for a Ceramic Artist Pop-Up, August 18-25

Local ceramicist Kate Metten is hosting her first artist pop-up inside her new Main Street brick-and-mortar shop, kicking off this Thursday with an evening opening reception that looks like an all-around good time.

Metten officially opened the doors to her cool little Mt. Pleasant production-space-slash-boutique in late July, and has been regularly replenishing her shelves with tableware, teapots, mugs and vases ever since.

The August pop-up features works by two other Canadian women also working in clay: interdisciplinary artist Teresa Dorey (Dorey Ceramics) from Montreal, and Vancouver-based Nehiyaw-Métis artist Tara Dwelsdorf (Brick Brick Ceramics). Both Dorey and Dwelsdorf will have pieces available to admire and purchase from Kate Metten Ceramics (2408 Main St., same block as Gene cafe) from August 18-25. Thursday night’s opening reception is from 5-8pm, and will have drinks and charcuterie to sip and snack on while you shop and mingle. See you there!