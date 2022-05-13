Put Up Your Dukes! Restaurant Rumble Tryouts Set For May 14, 15, 21, 22

Calling all local bartenders, baristas, barbers and butchers: after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, Restaurant Rumble is back! Aprons For Gloves is currently recruiting contenders for their ten-year anniversary event “This is your chance to get in fighting shape, go for glory, and raise some money to support Eastside’s community programs along the way.”
Attend tryouts at Eastside Boxing Club on one of the following dates:
Sat May 14 – 4pm start
Sun May 15 – 12pm start
Sat May 21 – 4pm start
Sun May 22 – 12pm start
Register online at www.apronsforgloves.com
More details about this event:
Training starts the week after tryouts. The three-month training camp introduces beginner boxing technique and gradually progresses to advanced skills and sparring. Contenders are expected to attend 2-3 classes per week.
Contenders will fundraise throughout their training and must meet fundraising targets along the way in order to be eligible to compete in a bout at Restaurant Rumble.
Successful contenders will compete at Restaurant Rumble on August 25 at Enso Event Centre in Vancouver. Restaurant Rumble is a high production value, Vegas fight night style event where contenders get to duke it out in the ring in front of a full house of spectators. Locals working in the service sector who are interested in trying out for the 2022 Restaurant Rumble can sign up at apronsforgloves.com.
About Aprons for Gloves Boxing Association | Founded in 2012, Aprons for Gloves Boxing Association is a non-profit organization focused on providing community outreach through the sport of boxing. Based in Vancouver’s historic Gastown community, the organization was developed by a small group of professionals and entrepreneurs who seized an opportunity to re-establish a historic boxing program for at-risk women and youth in the city’s Downtown Eastside. The program offers free mentorship and training to individuals who may otherwise not have the resources or support to participate in such activities. The sport of boxing teaches discipline, respect, hard work and self-control, and training results in positive self-esteem, good health and camaraderie for its participants. For more information, please visit apronsforgloves.com.
About Eastside Boxing Club | Eastside Boxing Club (ESB) is a not-for-profit gym located at the heart of Chinatown in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside that trains pro, amateur and recreational boxers. Dave Schuck founded the gym in 2012 after the closure of the Astoria Boxing Club, where he was the head coach. Working with several non-profit organizations in Downtown Vancouver, ESB is committed to continuing to facilitate free exercise programs for at risk youth and women that have been exposed to violence. Believing that everyone deserves accessibility to exercise, the ESB mission is to be an inclusive, community focused gym that delivers high quality boxing training. For more information, please visit eastsideboxingclub.com.
