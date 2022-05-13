Put Up Your Dukes! Restaurant Rumble Tryouts Set For May 14, 15, 21, 22

Calling all local bartenders, baristas, barbers and butchers: after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, Restaurant Rumble is back! Aprons For Gloves is currently recruiting contenders for their ten-year anniversary event “This is your chance to get in fighting shape, go for glory, and raise some money to support Eastside’s community programs along the way.”

Attend tryouts at Eastside Boxing Club on one of the following dates:

Sat May 14 – 4pm start

Sun May 15 – 12pm start

Sat May 21 – 4pm start

Sun May 22 – 12pm start

Register online at www.apronsforgloves.com

More details about this event: