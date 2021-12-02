Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Victoria

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // New West Meets Vancouver Island, With Delicious Results, at This Victoria Brewery

Portrait

Screenshot via @heraldstbw

Scout’s alphabetical Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver was designed to grow with our brewing scene, so from time to time – like right now – we add new entries.

A three-and-a-half-year-long project in the works, the collaboration between New West’s Steel & Oak Brewing and Victoria’s own (and much loved) drinking establishment, The Drake, called Herald Street Brew Works, officially opened its doors in Victoria’s Old Town, mid-December of 2020.

Located inside a former heritage warehouse, the 175-seat taproom – big on brick and wood accents, with a polished cement floor – marries the industrial chic look and a classic pub aesthetic. Bar seating overlooks the brewing tanks, responsible for putting out Herald Street’s rotation of small-batch and seasonally-inspired beers, available exclusively from the brewery/taproom location. Continuing in the community-minded spirit that motivated the brewery’s inception, each month the tasting room walls feature a new selection of art works by different local artists, and the space regularly hosts live musical performances.

Favourite beer to date: Slightly spicy and very drinkable, the Sarrasin Buckwheat Saison (4.69%) is perfectly in tune with the autumn season.

EXPLORE THE ATLAS

Herald Street Brew Works
Region: Victoria
506 Herald St. | 250-590-9592 | WEBSITE
CRAFT BEER ATLAS // New West Meets Vancouver Island, With Delicious Results, at This Victoria Brewery
How to Do Victoria Deliciously Right This Winter Season

There are 0 comments

6 Places
Field Trip / Victoria

How to Do Victoria Deliciously Right This Winter Season

From Schnitzelhaus to Superflux, we've compiled a short list of essential eating and drinking around Victoria during the months ahead.

Popular

13 Places
Heads Up

Our Guide to December’s Holiday Markets, Fairs and Pop-Ups, Mapped

A list designed for those, like us, who would rather opt out of the mall madness in favour of a more convivial and community-minded atmosphere when shopping this season...

7 Places
Heads Up / Main Street

Sip, Shop and Stroll Main Street During the First Ever ‘Pleasant Pairings’ Event

Set the tone for the month of December by meandering up Main Street on December 1st, when seven neighbourhood shops will be paired with as many Naramata-based wine and liquor producers.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Take a Look Inside Zarak, Opening Soon in Mount Pleasant

8 Places
The Dishes / East Vancouver

Krampus Does ‘The Dishes’

Krampus takes some time away from his busy holiday schedule to retail his ideal day of eating and drinking in Vancouver, when he's in town.

Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD // Corey Mintz Dishes on His New Book, Moving to a New City and Becoming a Father

A candid discussion with the prominent food journalist (New York Times, Globe and Mail, Eater) which gets to the heart of the restaurant industry as a whole.

Previous
Scout List Vol. 584
Next
From Christmas through New Year’s Eve, Alimentaria Mexicana Brings the Heat

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver

See more from Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver
Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Whistler

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // The Quirky Family Brewery Providing Year-Round ‘Winter’ Flavours

The second brewing operation to establish itself in Whistler's Function Junction neighbourhood, Coast Mountain Brewing was opened by Kevin and Angie Winter in 2016.

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / North Vancouver

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // The Unassuming North Van Brewery Serving Up Beer and History

Streetcar Brewing's inspiration is the neighbourhood's historic (now obsolete) streetcar system, which earned it its former nickname of the "Streetcar Suburb".

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / North Vancouver

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // The North Shore Brewery That Puts Out Mexican-Inspired Beers

The brewery offers unique and sessionable beers, often incorporating tropical flavours like hibiscus, lime, mango and oranges.

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Chilliwack

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // The Charming Brewery Breathing New Life Into Old Chilliwack

Kristopher Schmidt and Megan McDonald opened Bricklayer Brewing in a 19th century building in the Covid winter of 2020.