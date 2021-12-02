CRAFT BEER ATLAS // New West Meets Vancouver Island, With Delicious Results, at This Victoria Brewery

Scout’s alphabetical Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver was designed to grow with our brewing scene, so from time to time – like right now – we add new entries.

A three-and-a-half-year-long project in the works, the collaboration between New West’s Steel & Oak Brewing and Victoria’s own (and much loved) drinking establishment, The Drake, called Herald Street Brew Works, officially opened its doors in Victoria’s Old Town, mid-December of 2020.

Located inside a former heritage warehouse, the 175-seat taproom – big on brick and wood accents, with a polished cement floor – marries the industrial chic look and a classic pub aesthetic. Bar seating overlooks the brewing tanks, responsible for putting out Herald Street’s rotation of small-batch and seasonally-inspired beers, available exclusively from the brewery/taproom location. Continuing in the community-minded spirit that motivated the brewery’s inception, each month the tasting room walls feature a new selection of art works by different local artists, and the space regularly hosts live musical performances.

Favourite beer to date: Slightly spicy and very drinkable, the Sarrasin Buckwheat Saison (4.69%) is perfectly in tune with the autumn season.