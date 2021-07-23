Reserve and Plan Your Idyllic ‘Backyard Harvest Dinner With Friends’ Now

Tickets are now on sale for the Fresh Roots ‘Backyard Harvest Dinner with Friends’, happening on Thursday, August 19th. Although, due to ongoing Covid-related health concerns, the schoolyard farm will once again not be able to provide the dinner’s scenic backdrop, there are fortunately still several weeks to gather your friends and/or family, and plan your own idyllic outdoor setting.

What does remain consistent with past events, though, is the bounty of seasonal produce and delicious ingredients that will be going into the evening’s meal, provided by a specially selected line-up of wonderful local suppliers and businesses. Also the same as usual is the added incentive of having your participation in the event directly support Fresh Roots’ Sustainable Opportunities Youth Leadership (SOYL) program, which promotes food education in young people. This years’ collaborators include Legends Haul, Organic Ocean, Flavours of Hope: Dream Cuisines, Susgrainable, Kula Kitchen Cropthorne Farm, Zaklan Heritage Farm, Ono Vancouver, Tsawassen Farm School, Coho Commissary, Plenty Hard Kombucha, and UBC Farm. Additional accompaniments to the feast will consist of a floral bouquet for your centrepiece, plus some surprises created by SOYL youth participants, to add an extra charming touch to your dinner table.

Besides a spectacular and diverse spread of food to enjoy (with very little assembly required), participants in the Backyard Harvest Dinner will also be able to recreate some of the Schoolyard Harvest Dinner’s traditional convivial ambience by virtually connecting with their fellow feasters via the online event. The night’s program will feature a tour of the schoolyard farm, food demos from SOYL participants, a live musical performance, and more.

Tickets ($160.15 – 266.23) can by purchased from the event page as dinners for two, including beverages, with vegetarian and VIP options available. Accommodations for larger gatherings can also be made by contacting the organizer directly, either via phone at 778-764-0344 ext. 108 or by emailing caroline@freshroots.ca. Ingredient pick up is on Wednesday, August 18th from 3-7pm, from the Italian Cultural Centre, or else you can arrange for delivery via Orange Toque (limited availability) for a small additional fee.

There’s arguably few better ways to cap off the summertime than with a memorable twilight meal outdoors, good entertainment, and great company – so reserve your Backyard Harvest Dinner tickets here now.