Heads Up / Kitsilano

New Exhibit ‘That Which Sustains Us’ Opens This Week at the Museum of Vancouver

Portrait

The Museum of Vancouver’s new long-term exhibit, That Which Sustains Us, opens on Thursday, June 3rd. It will focus on the local rainforest and our complex relationship to it throughout our province’s history.

Although the idea of sustainability isn’t new and our impact on the environment should be undeniable at this point, it remains a topical subject deserving of attention and discussion. The MOV gets that. With this new installation, they are taking a unique approach by sharing some in-depth understanding of how different peoples interact with Greater Vancouver’s natural environment, depending on their learned narratives, and explaining what that means for the land itself. The museum is doing this by utilizing a diverse array of cultural perspectives and then breaking everything down into five categories: Land and Water, Food, Movement, Economy, and Home.

Although the presentation of That Which Sustains Us isn’t exactly straightforward, the story that develops throughout the exhibit is an essential and teachable one. It illustrates the contrasting ramifications that our attitudes towards nature have on our natural surroundings, whether we consider it a commodity at our disposal, or as our responsibility to care for and treat with respect.

That Which Sustains Us was curated by the MOV’s Curator of Indigenous Collections and Engagement, Sharon Fortney, along with the assistance of a group of cultural experts, environmental historians, and forestry researchers from the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tseil-Waututh Nation. It was designed by the award-winning duo of Daniel Irvine and Chad Manley.

For safety reasons, advance reservations are still required to view the exhibit. Find out more and buy your tickets here.

Museum of Vancouver
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
100 Chestnut St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J9 | 604-736-4431 | WEBSITE
New Exhibit ‘That Which Sustains Us’ Opens This Week at the Museum of Vancouver
Sign Up Now for the Museum of Vancouver’s Artist-Led Natural Dye Workshop

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Perfectly Composed ‘Cobb Salad’ at Kitsilano’s Bel Café

The classic is a harmonious thing of grilled chicken, lettuce, chewy bacon, tomato, boiled egg, corn, blue cheese and avocado.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Best Biscuit Sandwich in Vancouver Is Kind of Absurd

It's too much to ask of a biscuit to contain such a load and maintain any structural integrity, so embrace the mess.

Heads Up / Kitsilano

Sign Up Now for the Museum of Vancouver’s Artist-Led Natural Dye Workshop

The virtual workshop will focus on two simple at-home processes, including the 'Hapazome' technique of flower and plant pounding.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

‘Delara’ Restaurant to Launch in Kits This Summer

The new 60 seater from chef Bardia Ilbeiggi (formerly of Farmer's Apprentice, L'Abattoir) will focus on "humble Persian food."

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Excavated Pieces of BC’s Indigenous History

The Museum of Vancouver's Jasmine Wilson explains how one particular collection connects her to her own personal history.

Heads Up / Kitsilano

Pre-Register Now for the Museum of Vancouver’s ‘MOVirtual’ Artist Talk With Paul Wong

The Museum of Vancouver is hosting the local Chinese-Canadian artist for a truly special artist talk on May 18th.

Popular

Op-Ed

10 Things Your Server Needs You to Know About Dining in Restaurants Again

We know everyone is keen to dine inside again, but this is by no means a return to normal. Let these golden rules guide you...

Tea and Two Slices

On Dying for a Hug and Entering the Mad Max Stage of Vancouver’s Housing Crisis

In Sean Orr's latest read of the local headlines, we find old trees on the road and NIMBYs still dominating the show.

Diner

Rolling ‘Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse’ Set to Bring Texas BBQ to Vancouver’s Streets

Chef Karl Gregg (previously Big Lou’s Butcher Shop) is getting set to share his love of Texas BBQ with Vancouver.

Diner / Chinatown

New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’ Taking Shape on East Georgia Street

Sean Heather's move from the heart of Gastown to the edge of Chinatown is looking good and getting closer to launch.

Intelligence Briefs

On What’s Next for Hospitality and the ‘Precious Privilege’ of Dining Indoors

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds contingent timelines and smashburgers coming to Chinatown.

Previous
What Could Go Wrong Grilling Meat Over a Lamborghini’s Exhaust Flames?
Next
The Ellis Kitsilano Seeks Server With Experience

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
11 Places
Heads Up

Ten Ways to Dine and Drink Outdoors and at Home Over the May Long Weekend

Enjoy this long weekend like it might be the last one in which Covid-19 restrictions figure highly in our daily lives.

Heads Up

New Photography Series Focuses on Vancouver Restaurants Operating in a Pandemic

The raw photo-essay series provides behind-the-scenes glimpses into dozens of local spots that have been struggling for survival.

Heads Up / East Vancouver

New ‘Cut Flowers’ Exhibition Set to Open at East Van’s Slice Of Life Gallery

Local artist Jacqueline Nicholas started carving her large-scale flower-inspired woodblocks during last year's quarantine.

Heads Up / Kitsilano

Sign Up Now for the Museum of Vancouver’s Artist-Led Natural Dye Workshop

The virtual workshop will focus on two simple at-home processes, including the 'Hapazome' technique of flower and plant pounding.