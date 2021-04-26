We Want to Dig Into Fridge Magnet’s New ‘The Dude Chilling Platter’

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Launched last week, The Magnet’s new ‘The Dude Chilling Platter’ ($55) includes an impressive spread of picnic-y goodness courtesy of the restaurant’s cheeky line of provisions, Fridge Magnet:

Proper English Pork pie (glistening glaze, perfect jelly)

Pork, smoked ham hock and pistachio pate (lah dee dah)

Oyama sausages (bench mark)

Aged cheddar (rustic)

Labne (Israeli style wild card with olive tapanade)

Spiced nuts, Olives, cornichons, mustard, picallilli, quince paste (condi-bloomin-mental)

Sesame Crackers (homemade)

Focaccia (pronounced…oh Nevermind)

The whole deal comes conveniently and covertly packed in an extra large pizza box, and is estimated to feed 2-4 people (but who’s judging?). It’s currently available for pick-up from Brassneck. The only thing that’s missing is a knife and a bunch of beer, which is a no-brainer since you’re at the brewery already.

Don’t torment yourself waiting for the sun to make its comeback before picking up one of these platters to-go. Channeling your inner Lebowski to enjoy this smorgasbord from the comfort of your home (pants optional) seems way more appropriate anyways. Find out more.