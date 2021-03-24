From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Model-Sized Version of an Iconic City of Vancouver Statue

Portrait

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“This maquette, one of the first models for lions that currently adorn the Lions Gate Bridge, reminded me of those early days, trips into the City, and memories of Vancouver’s past.”

H984.1.1 – Smaller Lions Gate Bridge maquette by Charles Marega

In this edition of From the Collection, Museum of Vancouver’s CEO, Mauro Vescera, gets nostalgic about a model-sized version of an iconic Vancouver statue…

“I always had fond childhood memories of coming to Vancouver from Squamish and I remember the iconic Lions as you crossed the bridge leaving Vancouver. It wasn’t until many years later that I learned about the artist, Charles Marega, and his work that you find right across our City. This maquette, one of the first models for lions that currently adorn the Lions Gate Bridge, reminded me of those early days, trips into the City, and memories of Vancouver’s past.”

Museum of Vancouver
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
100 Chestnut St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J9 | 604-736-4431 | WEBSITE
