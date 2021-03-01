Welcome to the Vancouver Lexicon. Its purpose is to pin down the patois of the City of Vancouver by recording its toponyms, nicknames, slang terms, personalities, places, and other Van-centric things. Full A-Z here.
Terra nullius | colonialism | Literally “Nobody’s Land” in Latin. A farcical legal concept of the Colonial Era that gave cover to European powers as they claimed, sold and leased lands that were never ceded to them. Here in BC (and the rest of Canada) it allowed for the Crown’s assumptions of sovereignty over Indigenous lands. The concept is similar to the Roman Catholic Church’s 15th century Doctrine of Discovery and the ‘finders keepers’ excuse of thieves.
Usage: “Despite its fancy Latin name, the doctrine of Terra nullius was of a calibre of argument typically employed by kindergarten bullies.”
I love you Scout, but this one missed the mark.
There are centuries of really awful history between Indigenous peoples and the Crown. But terra nullius never applied in Canada. From the 1763 Royal Proclamation to the 2014 Supreme Court Tsilhqot’in decision – never happened.
Thanks for the love, Chris. What I’m referring to isn’t specific court cases but rather one of the guiding principles or doctrines of an Empire looking to excuse itself mid-crime, even if only morally. To wit:
“Here in BC (and the rest of Canada) it allowed for the Crown’s assumptions of sovereignty over Indigenous lands.”
They did the same in Africa, too. Trutch is a good example, as argued via Dr. Bruce Granville Miller (Department of Anthropology and Sociology, University of British Columbia).