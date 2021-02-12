Applications For New ‘Les Dames d’Escoffier’ COVID-19 Relief Fund Now Open

Applications are now open for a new COVID-19 relief fund established by the BC chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier, a not-for-profit organization consisting of prestigious women working in the Food & Beverage and Hospitality industries. The LDBC will be awarding individual grants of $500 to $5000, amounting to a total of $40,000, to select non-profits, charitable organizations and other social enterprises designed specifically to support women and their families through their food-related initiatives.

The LDBC Relief Fund was created in response to the financial loss experienced by many established local programs, due in large part to the cancellation of important 2020 fundraising events and efforts, generally hosted by organizations such as Les Dames, for reasons related to the pandemic. Unable to proceed with their usual MO, but undeterred and determined to continue to provide their support for these invaluable community resources, the LDBC has decided to adapt their philanthropic tact to the times.

The applications deadline is March 31st, 2021. To learn more about the fund and its criteria, and to submit your application, go here.