We Want to Drink These Four Different Margaritas in Miniature at La Mezcaleria

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Commercial Drive’s La Mezcaleria serves four types of margarita: hibiscus, tamarind, spicy pineapple and classic lime. The temptation to drink your way through all four might be real, but is that really such a good idea? Rather than answer that question honestly, we turn to the restaurant’s bartender, Felipe Torres, who has just launched a manageable solution: the Margarita Tasting Flight — a sampling of all four margaritas in miniature. Genius!

These new flights ($22 with tequila, $25 with mezcal) are available at the restaurant starting today (January 29th, 2021). Take-out flights are also available for walk-in customers.

La Mezcaleria
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1622 Commercial Drive | 604-559-8226 | WEBSITE
