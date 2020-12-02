Foreign Intelligence Briefs

This Tequila Bar is Trying to Circumvent Covid-19 Restrictions by Becoming a Church

Portrait

Screenshot from fourhundredrabbits.co.uk

(via) A restaurant and bar in the British city of Nottingham is taking steps to get around a loophole in that country’s new Covid-19 tier restrictions by becoming a place of worship. The bit of cheeky sneakiness from the Church of 400 Rabbits (previously 400 Rabbits) would mean it could serve patrons…er, worshippers…from the same household or bubble instead of just offering takeout and delivery, as per the new rules.

More from CNN:

Having posted off an application to certify a place of meeting for religious worship (under the Places of Worship Registration Act 1855), the bar is now seeking congregants through its website.

Becoming a Bunny Believer is free (and gets you a certificate), while a £10 ($13) contribution means you’re ordained as a Reverend of the Righteous Rabbits, with a complimentary T-shirt as your official robes.

Owner James Aspell isn’t hopeful that Nottingham’s powers-that-be will look beneficently on his bar’s application, but says it’s a tongue-in-cheek effort “to shine a light on the ridiculousness of the government’s new tier system and how contradictory the rules are.”

Aspell’s quixotic move even found its way into Jimmy Fallon’s monologue last night…

There are 0 comments

Popular

Diner / Hastings Sunrise

Popular ‘Red Wagon’ to Close Sunday, Reopen in New Location Next Week

The new location at 2128 East Hastings will seat 55 and serve both lunch and dinner when it opens in December.

Heads Up

A Homegrown Guide To Being A Shopping Hero This Holiday Season

Gift giving season is upon us. Let's do our best to show local businesses that we value what they do by spending our dollars as close to home as we can.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Dosanko, Pepino’s, Fanny Bay, Mackenzie Room and Fable Diner

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Intelligence Briefs

On Who’s Allowed to Dine Out Together and Home Cooks Suffering From Culinary Burnout

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds a pile of donuts and a veteran food writer feeling bummed out.

11 Places
Drinker / The Okanagan

11 BC Wines to Sip and Savour This Holiday Season

Our holiday feasts might be different than usual this year, but we think some delicious local wine should help with that...

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

See more from Foreign Intelligence Briefs
Foreign Intelligence Briefs

Brilliant Advertisement Implores Young People to ‘Be Heroes’ by Not Leaving Their Couches

In this German ad, we fast forward to a future that sees an elderly man looking back to 2020 and the 'sacrifices' he had to make.

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

Animation Reveals How One of Europe’s Most Beautiful Bridges Was Built Over 600 Years Ago

Prague's beautiful 14th century Charles Bridge has survived world wars, revolutions and floods. Now watch it being built...

Foreign Intelligence Briefs / California

This Drone Footage of Smoke Hazed San Francisco Really Fits Its ‘Blade Runner’ Soundtrack

It's been pretty smoke this past week, thanks to all the forest fires burning down in Washington. It's looks to be worse in California.

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

Visualizing the Dangerous Ingredients and Circumstances of Beirut’s Massive Port Explosion

Jugs of kerosene and acid. Thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate. The New York Times shows how it all went wrong.