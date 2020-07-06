Dining Out in a Pandemic — A Reader’s Poll

Vancouver’s restaurants may have opened for table service again but make no mistake, a switch has hardly been flipped. While some diners are thrilled to put dollars into restaurants in a more familiar way after months of takeout and delivery, others remain reluctant. These are unnerving times. Not only is the virus still out there, but the new guidelines of masked servers, isolated tables and plexiglass dividers don’t exactly gel with the social and escapist nature of the restaurant experience we knew in the halcyon days of just a few months ago. We’ve been curious about how our readers have been feeling, and though we aren’t pollsters that shape questions for a living, we’d appreciate some answers…
