Dining Out in a Pandemic — A Reader’s Poll

Vancouver’s restaurants may have opened for table service again but make no mistake, a switch has hardly been flipped. While some diners are thrilled to put dollars into restaurants in a more familiar way after months of takeout and delivery, others remain reluctant. These are unnerving times. Not only is the virus still out there, but the new guidelines of masked servers, isolated tables and plexiglass dividers don’t exactly gel with the social and escapist nature of the restaurant experience we knew in the halcyon days of just a few months ago. We’ve been curious about how our readers have been feeling, and though we aren’t pollsters that shape questions for a living, we’d appreciate some answers…

On a scale of 1 to 10 (with 10 being the most anxious and 1 being the least), how anxious are you about dining out right now? 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 View Results

How many times have you dined INSIDE a restaurant since the start of Phase II? 1-5 times

6-10 times

Not once View Results

Are you spending more, less, or about the same on restaurants as your did prior to the pandemic? A little more

A little less

A lot more

A lot less

About the same View Results

How much will your overall restaurant visits increase, decrease or stay about the same through the summer? Increase

Decrease

Stay about the same View Results

Thank you!