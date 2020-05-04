19 Ways to Treat Mom Right this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching (Sunday, May 10th) and we’ve got loads of inspiration for ways to treat your mother, whether she’s into the traditional flowers-and-chocolate combo or is more of the beer-and-TV-dinner type. We’ve brought it all together in a handy list of options currently available from the Scout Community and beyond. Just because you may not be able to give your Mom a big hug and a kiss this year doesn’t mean you can’t show her some love!

THE ACORN RESTAURANT | The Acorn has created two beautiful vegetarian/vegan spreads for pickup or delivery this Mother’s Day weekend: a chocolate chip pancake and potato bravas brunch with organic green salad, and a colourful multi-course dinner that includes a cheeky midnight snack of housemade potato chips and dip. Both meal kits are designed for two. $42-75 each. BONUS: optional add-ons include bouquets from the rad women of Valley Buds Flower Farm. Find out more.

BACCHUS RESTAURANT & LOUNGE | Just for Mother’s Day, Bacchus is offering Bakery Baskets containing half-a-dozen delicious handcrafted baked goods with all of the proceeds and tips going towards the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. $29 per basket. Find out more.

BETA5 CHOCOLATES | There’s nothing cliche about Beta5’s ‘Emergency Stash Box V.4 – Mother’s Day Edition’ chocolates. The collection includes three Polygon bars and 13 assorted chocolates with unexpected ingredients like candied rose petal, lychee, yuzu and black tea. $65 per box. Find out more.

BOULEVARD KITCHEN & OYSTER BAR | Tell Mom to clear the table because she’ll need every inch of its surface space to do Boulevard’s Signature Seafood Boil justice. The multi-course package includes piles of premium seafood, an array of sides and a decadent seasonal dessert. $129 for dinner for two, with the option to add additional portions of seafood. Cooking and serving instructions from Chef Roger Ma are also included. Find out more.

CADEAUX | Just in time for Mother’s Day, Cadeaux Bakery has opened up their online shop for cake, pastry and ice cream orders. BONUS: At-home bakers will want to take note that they also offer fresh yeast by the pound – a rare commodity! Various prices. Find out more.

CHAMBAR | Mother’s Day 5 Course Menu Available May 7 – 12 (pickup only). Pre-order for earliest next day pickup. Menu: Beet Hummus with pomegranate tahini & tarot chips; local asparagus, crispy prosciutto & parmesan; Lingcod with tamarind curry & mint pistou; Roasted Jerusalem artichoke, kale, dill & lemon with an apple tartarin to finish. Wine pairings AND flowers available to add to your order. Find out more.

COHO COMMISSARY | Head over to Coho Commissary’s website to choose from six themed Artisan-Crafted Gift Bundles: Sugar & Spice, Health Nut, Farmer’s Market, Adventurous Foodie, New Mom and Plant-Powered Mom. Sound like someone you know? Then get yours ASAP! $120 each. Find out more.

FEDERAL STORE | Cookies! The Federal Store’s special cookie box comes with 3 sage shortbread, 3 rose sugar cookies, 3 dark chocolate & butterscotch Blondies, and a couple salted caramels. That’s just enough that Mom might not notice if one or two go missing in transit…$20 per box. Find out more.

FABLE KITCHEN | If your mother happens to be an early riser, then consider signing her up for Fable Kitchen’s Mother’s Day morning virtual cooking class. The class includes all of the ingredients to whip up a delicious Sunday brunch, with optional Mimosas or “Mockmosas” and a pint of Rain or Shine ice cream. $45 per class including brunch ingredients. Find out more.

FAIRMONT PACIFIC RIM | Facilitate a day of at-home spa-like relaxation and decadence by hooking Mom up with one of these Ultimate Mother’s Day packages, including bubbles for the bath and to drink, two champagne flutes to sip from, a candle, candy and two four-course dinners. $260 each. Find out more.

GOTHAM STEAKHOUSE & BAR | The kitchen at Gotham has designed a masterpiece of a Mother’s Day dinner: from cheese toast and a mixed greens with salmon and shrimp salad, to a cream cheese stuffed pork tenderloin and a strawberry shortcake finale. $380 for a 4-person dinner. Find out more.

HY’S STEAKHOUSE & COCKTAIL BAR | Treat Mom and the rest of the family to a four-course steakhouse style feast, featuring a 5 lb Roast Prime Rib au jus, four classic sides, and an apple crumble with ice cream for dessert. This dinner is pre-made and then finished off at home, for an aromatic added effect. $300 for a 4-6 person dinner. Find out more

JUICE BAR | Wanna go the wine route? The Juice Bar has an impressive rotating selection of bottles from local and international wineries producing natural (nothing added, nothing removed) quaffs, plus snacks to pair with them. Find out more.

LEGENDS HAUL | These guys have a variety of offerings from local vendors including self care goodies from Woodlot and Sangre de Fruta, Melanie Auld jewelry, flowers from Celsia Floral and two special Dinner and Brunch Boxes featuring a bunch of local farms and food establishments. Find out more.

ODD SOCIETY | Is your Mom more of a gin or whisky woman? Either way, she deserves a good cocktail. Local distillery Odd Society has collaborated with two fellow local artisans, the Drunken Chocolatier and Mixers and Elixirs, to put together a couple of ‘Time for Mom’ kits that will take good care of her this Mother’s Day, and for future cocktail hours. $60 per kit. Find out more.

SAI WOO | Just for Mother’s Day, when you buy one $50 gift card you get an additional $25 one for free. Whatever your intentions are for that second gift card are, it all adds up to a lot of shared deliciousness to look forward to in your future! All gift cards have no expiry date. Find out more.

THE PIE SHOPPE | The ladies of The Pie Shoppe want to help you spread a little extra love this season, with one of two special Mother’s Day gift packages, available in a ‘Little Mum’s Day’ and ‘Big Mum’s Day’ size. Both include one incredible 8-inch pie (Lemon Custard Cream, Victorian Rhubarb with a pastry lattice or flourless chocolate tart), of course, along with a bottle of locally produced natural wine, flowers from Late Bloomers Flower Farm and a card; the upsized version also comes with a bunch of other sweet and savoury treats, a bag of EVR coffee and a poem. $80-125 each. Find out more.

TV BEER DINNERS | Maybe Mom just wants to dig in to a no-fuss TV dinner and a tall can of beer while she watches a DOXA-recommended documentary or VIFF at Home screening this Sunday. Nothing wrong with that! The good people that brought us Alibi Room, Brassneck Brewery and the Magnet are now also dishing out a variety of heat-and-eat TV dinners, served up in authentic partitioned tin foil trays. Find out more.

WINDFALL CIDER | For the cider-lover, Windfall has assembled a couple of gift sets that declare, ‘Mom, you are the apple of my eye!’ Each includes a bunch of cider tall cans, a super classy and low-key designated cider-drinking enamel mug, flower arrangement by La Bomba, a personalized card and treats from Woodlot or East Van Jam. $120 and up. Find out more.