A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Cool Things We Want

We Can’t Wait to Dive Into the Four Horsemen’s First Cookbook, Dropping This Fall

Portrait
Image via The Four Horsemen

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

We recently caught wind that the folks behind the highly-decorated and Michelin-starred Brooklyn restaurant and wine bar, The Four Horsemen, are putting out a cookbook, which will be available to purchase on October 22nd, 2024. Obviously we need it in our collection. With over 100 recipes (!) packed into its 336 pages, plus a bunch of fun essays and stories related to the restaurant and its concept, AND 150 combined photos and dope illustrations courtesy of Mike Paré (his branding for The Four Horsemen is up there in our list of faves), The Four Horsemen: Food + Wine for Good Times (Abrams Books) is sure to keep us busy for a while…The months between now and its late fall release date, however, feel interminable!

If you’re also chomping at the bit to get your hands on this publication, you can find out how to place your pre-order here. In case you need more context: The Four Horsemen opened in Brooklyn, New York almost exactly a decade ago, in 2014, by four friends and restaurant newbies (aka “horsemen”) Justin Chearno (a then ahead-of-the-times natural wine champion), Randy Moon, Christina Topsøe, and James Murphy (aka LCD Soundsystem), with Chef Nick Curtola helming the kitchen. Since then, the restaurant has racked up an impressive collection of awards and love from fellow industry folks and diners, alike. The Four Horsemen: Food + Wine for Good Times is Chef Curtola’s first cookbook.

Cool Things We Want

See more from Cool Things We Want
Cool Things We Want Sunshine Coast

Sign Us Up for ‘Bad Summer Camp’, June 14-16th!

The Bad Academy has brainstormed up their ideal adult summer camp scenario that factors in everything from bonfires, crafting, hiking, paddleboarding and lake dips, to morning sound bathing and yoga sessions, a cedar weaving workshop, and even a visit to Shady Hazel Farm.
Cool Things We Want Chinatown

The St. Patrick’s Day Collab Between The Irish Heather + Mello Has Our Name on It

If you're the sort to write off St. Patrick's Day celebrations due to stereotypical associations with the messy, rowdy, green-beer-binge-drinking brand of partying - not so fast!
Cool Things We Want

We Can’t Get Enough of Nata’s Food-Inspired Candles

London-based makers of food-shaped candles, Nata, are dropping their new collection this week, on February 27th (tomorrow!) and they're even more decadent than ever...
Cool Things We Want

Surrender to a Snow Day with This Big Bowl of Goodness

Hungry for in-doors activities to keep you amused during the coldest days of the winter season? This Tonkotsu Ramen 'little puzzle thing' seems like an apropos place to start.

The Scout Community

Become a member