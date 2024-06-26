We Can’t Wait to Dive Into the Four Horsemen’s First Cookbook, Dropping This Fall

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

We recently caught wind that the folks behind the highly-decorated and Michelin-starred Brooklyn restaurant and wine bar, The Four Horsemen, are putting out a cookbook, which will be available to purchase on October 22nd, 2024. Obviously we need it in our collection. With over 100 recipes (!) packed into its 336 pages, plus a bunch of fun essays and stories related to the restaurant and its concept, AND 150 combined photos and dope illustrations courtesy of Mike Paré (his branding for The Four Horsemen is up there in our list of faves), The Four Horsemen: Food + Wine for Good Times (Abrams Books) is sure to keep us busy for a while…The months between now and its late fall release date, however, feel interminable!

If you’re also chomping at the bit to get your hands on this publication, you can find out how to place your pre-order here. In case you need more context: The Four Horsemen opened in Brooklyn, New York almost exactly a decade ago, in 2014, by four friends and restaurant newbies (aka “horsemen”) Justin Chearno (a then ahead-of-the-times natural wine champion), Randy Moon, Christina Topsøe, and James Murphy (aka LCD Soundsystem), with Chef Nick Curtola helming the kitchen. Since then, the restaurant has racked up an impressive collection of awards and love from fellow industry folks and diners, alike. The Four Horsemen: Food + Wine for Good Times is Chef Curtola’s first cookbook.