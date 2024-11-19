A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Heads Up Strathcona

Get Your Hands Dirty at a Wild Wreath-Making Workshop This December

Portrait

Holiday season is creeping up. Consider jumpstarting your festive spirit by getting your hands dirty with a “Wild Wreath-Making Workshop” at The Garden Strathcona on Sunday, December 1st.

If you know The Garden, then you know they love plants. Which makes it a natural setting for a wreath-making workshop, led by Amanda Langerak (gardener, designer and owner of Vancouver-based floral arrangement company, Forage & Bloom). Attendees will be working with sprigs of cedar, fir and eucalyptus, mixed with unexpected elements like dried grasses, foraged branches, and even a few quirky finds, to make something that’s not just festive, but totally personal. Think loose, wild, and unapologetic (kind of like Martha Stewart, post-incarceration).

Langerak’s Wild Wreath-Making Workshop isn’t about cookie-cutter crafts or picture-perfect holiday decor; it’s about working with natural, seasonal materials, and creating something original with your own two hands. Being a “holiday person” isn’t a requirement to join the Wreath-Making Workshop, either. (Plus, the fresh scent of evergreen might just give you a bit of a natural high; and, if that high isn’t strong enough, there will be adult refreshments on hand).

The fun happens on Sunday, December 1st, with two two-hour sessions to fit your Sunday vibe: 10am or 1pm. Tickets are $135 each (plus tax), which might not be cheap, but they include drinks (spiked or not), house-made treats (always a win at The Garden), all the materials you’ll need, expert guidance, and your own one-of-a-kind wreath to take home, of course. Lock in your tickets here.

Directions
The Garden Strathcona
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
868 East Hastings St.
604-255-2299
WEBSITE

