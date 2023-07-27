Track and Food

Edward Slingerland and James Iranzad Make the Case for Moderate Alcohol Consumption

Portrait

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. Join him as he takes a deep dive into everything food and culture happening in the city and around the globe.

Two years ago, I was fortunate enough to speak with UBC Professor Edward Slingerland regarding his then-new book, Drunk: How We Sipped, Danced, and Stumbled Our Way to Civilization (take a listen to the June 16th, 2021 episode here). If you haven’t already read it, Drunk is a fantastic and sometimes hilarious examination of drunkenness, how being drunk enables us to trust and cooperate, and how alcohol consumption has influenced human development over the course of history.

Since then, Health Canada has developed new drinking guidelines for Canadians, amounting to a complete shift from their previous recommendations. For many (myself included) this has caused confusion, apathy, and rigorous discourse – including from Professor Slingerland, who recently published the article Making the Case for (Moderate) Alcohol Consumption (Medium). In it, he argues that Health Canada’s new guidelines overlooks many of the causal benefits (moderate) drinking provides, and how it factors into the hospitality industry. With the help of James Iranzad (Gooseneck Hospitality), we revisit Professor Slingerland’s book and column to give our thoughts on how the hospitality industry should respond moving forward.

There is 1 comment

  1. Thanks you for the last two words in this column. It may just be me but “moving forward” clarified things for me moving forward.

Popular

The Reincarnation of Salt Tasting Room

A Look Inside ‘The Watson’, Opening Doors in Mount Pleasant This Week

Picking Grapes with Ryan Mellor

The Most Cursed Location in Vancouver Spat This Fine Restaurant Out In Only a Year

The Newest, Coolest and Best Food & Drink in Victoria Right Now

Track and Food

See more from Track and Food
Track and Food

Three Kelowna Entrepreneurs Discuss Okanagan Hospitality

In this episode, Jamie Mah is joined by David Paterson, Kyle Nixon, and Casey Greabeiel, to get a more comprehensive perspective of what's happening on the local scene.
Track and Food

Talking ‘Ranking Culture’ with Jacob Richler, of Canada’s 100 Best

In this episode, the founder and publisher of Canada's most diverse and influential restaurant ranking discusses his years as a food critic, why he created this list in the first place, how the judging process unfolds, and where he sees things evolving in the year ahead...
Track and Food

Breaking Down the Van Mag Awards, with James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith

The boys are back for another “triple J” episode, chockfull with in-depth insights and immeasurable humour...
Track and Food

David Fairey and Anelyse Weiler Discuss the Migrant Worker Piece Rate System

The labour economist and research associate of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, and Associate Professor of Sociology at UVic - who are also joint authors of a revealing article recently published in The Tyee - share their candid perspectives and insightful solutions with listeners.