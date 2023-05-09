Pick Up Your Tickets to BC Cider Festival Now

Happy news for cider lovers: after a three-year-long hiatus, BC Cider Fest will make its grand re-emergence on the shores of North Vancouver on June 3rd, 2023.

Set to take place at the Pipe Shop Venue near the Shipyards, the 4th annual event is put on by TXOTX Imports and Massey Wines. As we have come to expect from previous years, the 2023 fest will feature over 30 cideries from across the province and beyond – as well as food vendors and live music. There will also be an onsite liquor store hosted by Legacy, so you can load up on your favourites to take home at the end of the day. Early Bird tickets to this popular event sold out in a flash, but if you didn’t get in on the first round of ticket sales, don’t worry: you’re not out of of luck. Hustle your way over to the BC Cider Fest website here and scoop a ticket ($75.88 each). Bright, bubbly, crisp and sweet – a perfect start to June.