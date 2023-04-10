Kate Snyder Does ‘The Dishes’

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

In this edition, we consult Kate Snyder, Co-Founder and Principal at Studio Roslyn – the Vancouver-based interior design and creative consulting firm behind several of our favourite local restaurants and other spaces – not for design advice, but to find out about her favourite places for eating and drinking around town…

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

Livia is always on my list! I’m a regular there on Saturdays, with my three best friends after a morning workout together. Their salad with a side of two poached eggs is my ‘go to’. I don’t quite understand how a bowl of local greens can taste so good.

Livia 1399 Commercial Dr. MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

Brightside for a Misto with their made-in-house oat milk. I’m biased about the space, but the atmosphere is really so great! The floral pink umbrellas can help you escape on a rainy Vancouver Saturday. Make sure to grab one of their baked goods on your way out – specifically those Portuguese tarts!

Brightside 3O4O W Broadway MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

Mmm… Lin on Broadway. The Ginger Beef dish is all kinds of good.

Lin Chinese Cuisine 1537 W Broadway MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

It’s Okay! I resort to my rural Manitoba self here; an It’s Okay lager with a side of Clamato is my Happy Hour jam.

It's Okay 2481 E Hastings St. MAP

What’s for dinner?

It’s a fabulous Saturday eve, so I’d likely throw on a pair of kick-ass heels after It’s Okay, and head to Kissa Tanto. The Tajarin noodles will always be in my dreams.

Kissa Tanto 263 East Pender St. MAP

What’s for dessert?

Whatever is the option at Kissa Tanto! I had a sesame gelato dish of sorts there once that I can still smell and taste to this day.

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

Because I have those kick-ass heels still on, we’ll head to the Keefer Bar for a classic. A gin martini (extra dirty) is my choice of cocktail for any hour of the day.