Getting Loose and Talking Wine, with Maude Renaud-Brisson, Kelcie Jones and Jenna Briscoe

Recently, I was lucky enough to have Maude Renaud-Brisson (Founder, Apero Mode), Kelcie Jones (GM, Elephant) and Jenna Briscoe (GM, Cafe Medina) on to discuss their new endeavour, ‘This is Wine School‘, launching in Chinatown (265 East Pender) this week.

These three ladies have already brought much vigour and enthusiasm regarding wine and wine education to Vancouver. With ‘This is Wine School’ they will collectively continue their trajectory by offering Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) accreditation classes for hospitality career-minded folks, as well as a slate of their own personally stylized ‘alternative’ wine courses designed for the general wine-loving public. In this episode, we chat about how this project took shape, what they hope to accomplish with it, and more. It’s not all serious wine talk, though – prepare yourself for a lot of laughs throughout!