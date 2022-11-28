Sebastian Cortez Does The Dishes

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

For this edition, we put our questions to Sebastian Cortez, owner of eponymous the local specialty butcher shop, Sebastian & Co Fine Meats…

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

OEB Breakfast Co. The Truffled Squash Benny, with an extra spicy Caesar, will set you up for the day.



Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

Temper Chocolate & Pastry for a Flat White with a Charlie Bite. Chef Steven Hodge makes the most delicious pastries. A Charlie Bite is made with the ends of the croissants, with added cinnamon, and they are absolutely addicting.



Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

Pho Japolo North Vancouver. They make the very best Pho Tai. The broth is lightly spiced to perfection and it goes great with their pork salad roll. Also, make sure you try their salty lemonade – so unique and satisfying.



Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

Reflections at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia. I would have to say the Hotel Georgia is my absolute favourite cocktail in the world. Presented beautifully, it’s a gin and lemon, creamy and floral, it cannot be beat.



What’s for dinner?

Giardino. I don’t think there’s anything more special than when Chef Umberto lets me bring my own steak from Sebastian & Co. to the restaurant. Chef Umberto often joins me, and you always feel a part of the family when dining here.



What’s for dessert?

Mister Artisan Ice Cream. They make a fabulous liquid nitrogen chilled ice cream. You must try the crème brûlée – it’s a vanilla base nitrogen ice cream and they brûlée it right in front of you. The flavour is as awesome as the presentation.

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

The Keefer Bar. Order the rosemary gimlet, tart and refreshing. Sip and take in the design of this gem. I always describe it as feeling as though I am in a modern Apothecary shop in the mountains of China.