Winnie Sun Does ‘The Dishes’

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

For this edition, we turn to effervescent polymath Winnie Sun – co-owner and bartender at Main Street’s Zarak (Afghan Kitchen Group) – who spells out her ideal day of eating and drinking around Vancouver…

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

There were a few months in a row where I got Chicken Noodle Soup and Butter Croissant from Bel Cafe for breakfast every morning. The soup is ultimate comfort in a bowl, and the croissant is always perfection!

Bel Café 801 West Georgia Street MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

Timbertrain in Gastown. The train-themed seating is so cozy, and they nail my Iced Americano every time.

Timbertrain Coffee Roasters 311 W Cordova St. MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

Superbaba changed my opinion on falafel. The spicy falafel wrap with their housemade tahini hits the spot every time.

Superbaba (Main Street) 2419 Main St. MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

It’s hard not to order the entire Happy Hour Menu every time I’m at Homer St Cafe, but some of my favourites items are the Steak Tartare and HSCB Burger. Their entire cocktail menu is also on special, and they’ve got some really solid beers on tap!

Homer Street Cafe & Bar 898 Homer St. MAP

What’s for dinner?

Kin Kao Song, for their fried fish feature, Pad Thai with pork jowl, Tom Yum Soup, and at least two orders of Shrimp Toast. Their Negroni is also an easy and beautiful interpretation of the classic drink. And I could sip on the Thai Iced Green Tea all night!

Kin Kao Song 317 East Broadway MAP

What’s for dessert?

Passione Gelato, for their Mango Lassi gelato. If that’s not on the menu, then double Mango + Coconut. You can taste the fresh mango and it’s just the most perfect gelato in the city.

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

Keefer Bar, for their feature cocktails, Tokyo Drift, Chinatown Sour, and Bold Fashioned… And pretty much everything else, too.