Cool Off In A Kayak This Weekend

When it’s this hot out, finding ways to cool down is imperative. One fun way is to rent a kayak and get out on the water, where it’s naturally more pleasant. Not sure where to do that? We’ve mapped out a list of spots currently offering hourly and extended rentals…

Hours: Open 7 days a week, 10:00am – 7:00pm (weather dependent)

Rates:

Single: $39 (2hr) – $139 (48hr)

Double: $59 (2hr) – $189 (48hr)

Hours: Weekdays, 9am-8:30pm | Weekends, 9am-7:30pm

Rates:

Single: $25 (55 min)

Double: $50 (55 min)

Hours:

July: Weekdays, 9am-9pm | Weekends, 8am-9pm

August 10 – August 16: Weekdays, 9am-8:30pm | Weekends, 8am-8:30pm

August 17 – August 23: Weekdays, 9am-8pm | Weekends, 8am-8pm

August 24 – September 7: Weekdays, 9am-7:30pm | Weekends, 8am-7:30pm

September: 10am-Dusk (6/7pm)

October: Daily, 9am-6pm (after Thanksgiving, hours are weather dependant)

Rates:

Single: $45 (2hr) – $150 (48hrs)

Double: $69 (2hr) – $219 (28hrs)

2022 Hours:

July 1st – Labour Day: Daily (including holidays), 10:30am-7pm (*weather dependent)

Labour Day – Thanksgiving: Daily (including holidays), 11am-6pm *

Thanksgiving – October 31: Weekdays, Closed | Weekends & Holidays, 12-6pm *

Rates:

Single: $22/hr

Double: $28/hr

Hours:

June 18 – August 1st: Daily, 9am-7pm

August 1 – 15th: Daily, 9am-6:30pm

August 16 – Labour Day: Daily, 9am-6pm

Labour Day – September 26: Weekdays, 12-7pm | 9am-7pm

Rates:

Single: $42 (2hr) – $89 (full day)

Double: $65 (2hr) – $125 (full day)

Guided Rental: $79 (2hr)

Hours: Open 7 days a week, 9:00am – 8:00pm

Rates:

Single: $40 (2hr) + $15 per additional hour

Double: $55 (2hr) + $20 per additional hour

