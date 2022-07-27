Back to: Cool Off In A Kayak This Weekend
Cool Off In A Kayak This Weekend

One fun way to keep cool is by renting a kayak and getting out on the water. Not sure where to do that? We've mapped out a list of spots currently offering hourly and extended rentals...
Heads Up

When it’s this hot out, finding ways to cool down is imperative. One fun way is to rent a kayak and get out on the water, where it’s naturally more pleasant. Not sure where to do that? We’ve mapped out a list of spots currently offering hourly and extended rentals…

Cates Park Paddling Centre
North Vancouver
4141 Dollarton Hwy
MAP

Hours: Open 7 days a week, 10:00am – 7:00pm (weather dependent)
Rates:
Single: $39 (2hr) – $139 (48hr)
Double: $59 (2hr) – $189 (48hr)

DETAILS

Creekside Kayaks
False Creek
1 Athletes Way
MAP

Hours: Weekdays, 9am-8:30pm | Weekends, 9am-7:30pm
Rates:
Single: $25 (55 min)
Double: $50 (55 min)

DETAILS

Deep Cove Kayak
North Vancouver
2156 Banbury Road, Deep Cove
MAP

Hours:
July: Weekdays, 9am-9pm | Weekends, 8am-9pm
August 10 – August 16: Weekdays, 9am-8:30pm | Weekends, 8am-8:30pm
August 17 – August 23: Weekdays, 9am-8pm | Weekends, 8am-8pm
August 24 – September 7: Weekdays, 9am-7:30pm | Weekends, 8am-7:30pm
September: 10am-Dusk (6/7pm)
October: Daily, 9am-6pm (after Thanksgiving, hours are weather dependant)
Rates:
Single: $45 (2hr) – $150 (48hrs)
Double: $69 (2hr) – $219 (28hrs)

DETAILS

Deer Lake Boat Rentals
Burnaby
5435 Sperling Ave.
MAP

2022 Hours:
July 1st – Labour Day: Daily (including holidays), 10:30am-7pm (*weather dependent)
Labour Day – Thanksgiving: Daily (including holidays), 11am-6pm *
Thanksgiving – October 31: Weekdays, Closed | Weekends & Holidays, 12-6pm *
Rates:
Single: $22/hr
Double: $28/hr

DETAILS

Jericho Beach Kayak Centre
Kitsilano
1300 Discovery St.
MAP

Hours:
June 18 – August 1st: Daily, 9am-7pm
August 1 – 15th: Daily, 9am-6:30pm
August 16 – Labour Day: Daily, 9am-6pm
Labour Day – September 26: Weekdays, 12-7pm | 9am-7pm
Rates:
Single: $42 (2hr) – $89 (full day)
Double: $65 (2hr) – $125 (full day)
Guided Rental: $79 (2hr)

DETAILS

Vancouver Water Adventures
False Creek
1812 Boatlift Lane
MAP

Hours: Open 7 days a week, 9:00am – 8:00pm
Rates:
Single: $40 (2hr) + $15 per additional hour
Double: $55 (2hr) + $20 per additional hour

DETAILS

