Caffè La Tana Finally Becomes The Wine Bar It Was Always Meant To Be

Caffè La Tana was always meant to be a wine bar. The room was perfect for it. The community wanted it. The team have been waiting to bring it to life. The only thing standing in the way of realizing the vision since doors opened in 2018 was the rezoning of the neighbourhood grocery store to restaurant in order to apply for the liquor licence required for the wine. In Vancouver, that is never a quick fix. Fortunately, the pieces have finally come together…

Tell your friends: Starting Monday, September 27th, Caffè La Tana Wine Bar will be open 7 days a week from 10am-12am. Cicchetti will be offered 3-5pm, with a full dinner menu from 5-10pm.

What can you expect? Chef and Culinary Director (Osteria Savio Volpe, Pepino’s, La Tana), Phil Scarfone and Head Chef, Vish Mayekar (La Tana, Pepino’s) have created a succinct and satisfying evening menu of Italian classics. La Tana GM, Amar Gill, has designed a cocktail list that I am personally looking forward to tasting from beginning to end (one visit at a time). There will also be beer, cider and a lovely selection of Amari. And the wine? As Wine Director Lisa Cook explains “The wine list will focus on well made Italian wines, many of which will be organic, biodynamic or natural. The selection will be all Italian and primarily showcase native or lesser known varieties. I envision the wine bar to be a place for people to come find some of their favourite wines, but also try something new and exciting!”

There are a total of 20 seats at Caffè La Tana. I visited the soon-to-be wine bar earlier this week during a staff training session and, from what I saw, I’m confident these tables will be some of the most coveted on The Drive. Reservations are not accepted, but there will be some space to stand and enjoy a cocktail or glass of wine while you wait for your table. Have a look at the menu and pictures below…

MENU

Treviso & endive salad, pickled onion, walnut, gorgonzola dressing – 15

‘Mitch’s Catch’ albacore tuna crudo, calabrian chili, lemon – 19

Burrata di Puglia, roasted beets, jalapeno, pistachio, aged balsamic– 18

Carne cruda, “caper leaves, crostini – 22

“Oyama” Salumi & Formaggi Board – 14/per person

House focaccia, whipped ricotta, summer truffle honey, pecorino – 17

Cacio e Pepe fritti, pecorino, black peppercorn – 15

Saffron arancini, cuttlefish ink aioli – 5/per

Beef cheek, red wine, “Mulino Marino” polenta, chanterelles – 27

Olive oil cake, pine syrup, plum conserva – 10

Torta tenerina, amarena cherries, mint – 10

COCKTAILS

La Tana G&T – 14

Limoncello Spritz – 14

Savio Lambrusco Spritz – 13

Papino’s Negroni – 12

Blood Orange Cosmopolitan – 13

New York Sour – 13

Martini Siciliano – 14