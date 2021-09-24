Commercial Drive

Caffè La Tana Finally Becomes The Wine Bar It Was Always Meant To Be

Portrait

Caffè La Tana was always meant to be a wine bar. The room was perfect for it. The community wanted it. The team have been waiting to bring it to life. The only thing standing in the way of realizing the vision since doors opened in 2018 was the rezoning of the neighbourhood grocery store to restaurant in order to apply for the liquor licence required for the wine. In Vancouver, that is never a quick fix. Fortunately, the pieces have finally come together…

Tell your friends: Starting Monday, September 27th, Caffè La Tana Wine Bar will be open 7 days a week from 10am-12am. Cicchetti will be offered 3-5pm, with a full dinner menu from 5-10pm.

What can you expect? Chef and Culinary Director (Osteria Savio Volpe, Pepino’s, La Tana), Phil Scarfone and Head Chef, Vish Mayekar (La Tana, Pepino’s) have created a succinct and satisfying evening menu of Italian classics. La Tana GM, Amar Gill, has designed a cocktail list that I am personally looking forward to tasting from beginning to end (one visit at a time). There will also be beer, cider and a lovely selection of Amari. And the wine? As Wine Director Lisa Cook explains “The wine list will focus on well made Italian wines, many of which will be organic, biodynamic or natural. The selection will be all Italian and primarily showcase native or lesser known varieties. I envision the wine bar to be a place for people to come find some of their favourite wines, but also try something new and exciting!”

There are a total of 20 seats at Caffè La Tana. I visited the soon-to-be wine bar earlier this week during a staff training session and, from what I saw, I’m confident these tables will be some of the most coveted on The Drive. Reservations are not accepted, but there will be some space to stand and enjoy a cocktail or glass of wine while you wait for your table. Have a look at the menu and pictures below…

MENU
Treviso & endive salad, pickled onion, walnut, gorgonzola dressing – 15
‘Mitch’s Catch’ albacore tuna crudo, calabrian chili, lemon – 19
Burrata di Puglia, roasted beets, jalapeno, pistachio, aged balsamic– 18
Carne cruda, “caper leaves, crostini – 22
“Oyama” Salumi & Formaggi Board – 14/per person
House focaccia, whipped ricotta, summer truffle honey, pecorino – 17
Cacio e Pepe fritti, pecorino, black peppercorn – 15
Saffron arancini, cuttlefish ink aioli – 5/per
Beef cheek, red wine, “Mulino Marino” polenta, chanterelles – 27
Olive oil cake, pine syrup, plum conserva – 10
Torta tenerina, amarena cherries, mint – 10

COCKTAILS
La Tana G&T – 14
Limoncello Spritz – 14
Savio Lambrusco Spritz – 13
Papino’s Negroni – 12
Blood Orange Cosmopolitan – 13
New York Sour – 13
Martini Siciliano – 14

Caffè La Tana
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
635 Commercial Dr. | 604-306-0408 | WEBSITE


  • Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine Vancouver | La Tana 0259
  • Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine Vancouver | Martini Siciliano
  • Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine Vancouver | Beef cheek, red wine, “Mulino Marino” polenta, chanterelles La Tana_5567
  • Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine Vancouver | La Tana_5447
  • Michelle Sproule FOr Scout Magazine Vancouver House focaccia, whipped ricotta, summer truffle honey, pecorino at La Tana _5523
  • Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine Vancouver | Cacio e Pepe fritti, pecorino, black peppercorn La Tana_5550
  • Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine Vancouver | La Tana_5521
  • Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine Vancouver | La Tana_5448
  • Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine Vancouver | Carne cruda, “caper leaves, crostini La Tana_5502
  • Oyama” Salumi & Formaggi Board at La Tana
  • Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine Vancouver | La Tana_5536
  • Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine Vancouver | Burrata di Puglia, roasted beets, jalapeno, pistachio, aged balsamic La Tana_5496
  • Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine Vancouver | Cicchetti La Tana_5544
  • Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine Vancouver | Burrata di Puglia, roasted beets, jalapeno, pistachio, aged balsamic La Tana 2
  • Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine Vancouver | Cocktails at La Tana_5420
  • Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine Vancouver | Limoncello Spritz at La Tana 2_5371
  • Martini Siciliano at La Tana
  • Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine Vancouver | La Tana G&T25333

