Lexicon

FSR

Welcome to the Vancouver Lexicon. Its purpose is to pin down the patois of the City of Vancouver by recording its toponyms, nicknames, slang terms, personalities, places, and other Van-centric things. Full A-Z here.

FSR | acronym | Forest Service Road. An FSR is typically a rough dirt and rock track used by timber industry vehicles and 4×4 enthusiasts in British Columbia’s vast back country of Crown Land. The FSRs closest to population centres are often used as a means for city dwellers and suburbanites to access free and remote campsites. Also known colloquially as a ‘logging road’.

Usage: “Shortly after setting up camp off the main FSR a bunch of belligerent yahoos barged in next to us and started snorting coke, shooting guns and drinking themselves unconscious…”

