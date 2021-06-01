Welcome to the Vancouver Lexicon. Its purpose is to pin down the patois of the City of Vancouver by recording its toponyms, nicknames, slang terms, personalities, places, and other Van-centric things. Full A-Z here.

FSR | acronym | Forest Service Road. An FSR is typically a rough dirt and rock track used by timber industry vehicles and 4×4 enthusiasts in British Columbia’s vast back country of Crown Land. The FSRs closest to population centres are often used as a means for city dwellers and suburbanites to access free and remote campsites. Also known colloquially as a ‘logging road’.

Usage: “Shortly after setting up camp off the main FSR a bunch of belligerent yahoos barged in next to us and started snorting coke, shooting guns and drinking themselves unconscious…”