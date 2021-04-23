TRACK & FOOD // Talking Trying Times With BCRFA President, Ian Tostenson

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

For this one we were thrilled to be able to talk with Ian Tostenson, the President and CEO of the BC Restaurants and Food Services Association. As someone who has been at the forefront of communication with the government during the course of the pandemic to date, Tostenson has had a unique perspective and influence over small and large issues regarding restaurant policy and aid. We wanted to learn more about how things get done, what his association aims to do moving forward, his own thoughts on the Corduroy Restaurant saga from a few weeks back, and much much more.