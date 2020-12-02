TAKE THIS OUT// What to Order from Bells and Whistles, Anh & Chi, Say Mercy, Maenam and Do Chay

Take-out has become a coping mechanism for diners and restaurants, helping both endure the long, dark weirdness of 2020. Over the months to come — in the stressed out space between today’s bubbles and tomorrow’s vaccines — Take This Out will focus on the delicious things we can all take home.

First up, we hit up Antonio Cayonne of Say Mercy! for some Italian BBQ…

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

Say Mercy’s take-out sells Jesus Take the Wheel for 2 the most, featuring 6 fan favorites inckuding the BBQ bolognese, the ham hock, and of course the Parker House rolls. People couldn’t pick a single favorite so we have them all of them!

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

The BBQ bolognese is the dish everyone should try. It’s been on the menu since we launched and is a great singular expression of Chef Sean’s idea of how Italian can be expressed through the lens of American BBQ. Sweet, smoky, spicy, rich, rugged, and fairly addictive.

Say Mercy! 4298 Fraser St. MAP

Moving on now to Amelie Nguyen, co-founder of Main Street’s popular Anh and Chi restaurant…

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

Crispy Spring Rolls.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

Water Spinach Beef Salad because by the time the salad reaches your home, the sauteed garlic beef, fresh Vietnamese herbs and secret dressing has danced the perfect dance to blow your mind.

Anh and Chi 3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

Next is Angus An, Chef and Owner of Maenam, out of which Freebird at Home also operates…

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

Pad Thai is our most popular takeout dish.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

Freebird is now available for takeout at Maenam and everyone must try the Freebird Asian style salt cured roast chicken.We use a special breed of chicken—a hybrid of a traditional Chinese yellow skin chicken and traditional western fryer chicken—and it is full of flavour. We air dry and salt cure the chicken which makes the skin super crispy.

Maenam 1938 W. 4th Ave. MAP

Next up we consult with Patrick Do, co-owner of Do Chay…

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

Satay Noodles is one of our popular take out dishes.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

Black Garlic Eggplant is the dish we think everyone should try. It is full of flavour, savoury, and warms you up. Guests who normally eat meat have commented this is their go-to when visiting our locations. Also, it travels well to-go.

Do Chay 1392 Kingsway MAP

Rounding up this take-out feast is Bells and Whistles, with a recommendation courtesy of Gooseneck Hospitality’s Marketer and Photographer, Jonathan Norton…

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

I’d say our best selling item is the classic burger, because it’s a perfected version of what people think when ‘burger’ comes to mind!

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

Our new Royale with Cheese! Two smashed beef patties, lettuce, American cheese, secret sauce, and Kaylin & Hobbs sweet pickles. This burger is different than most, is the current darling of both Bells locations, and most importantly, positively delicious!