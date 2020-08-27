TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Dr. Bonnie Henry Joins Us to Talk Restaurants in the Age of Covid

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

There are few people on this planet who understand viruses and pandemics more than Dr. Bonnie Henry. As BC’s top health officer, her years of experience in dealing with past crises such as Ebola in 2001, SARS in 2003 or H1N1 in 2009 gave her the knowledge to help guide us during COVID-19. With a low transmission rate and an even lower death toll, her efforts have been nothing short of remarkable.

We say this knowing full well how important it is to have a unified and stable leader during such a time. A clear and consistent voice is not only critical to maintaining public confidence and expectations, but also vital when dealing with life and death. With that, we were beyond thrilled that she was free to join us on the podcast to discuss how she’s faring personally, how BC has handled the pandemic so far, what she thinks about the restaurant community and their response efforts, and her expectations moving forward.

By the way, if you’re as much a Dr. Bonnie fan as we are, note that she’s written a fun and timely book that we couldn’t recommend more. Check it out: ‘Soap and Water & Common Sense: The Definitive Guide to Viruses, Bacteria, Parasites, and Disease’.