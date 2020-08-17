On Food Media Finding New Futures and Restaurants Adapting to Weirdness

The Intelligence Brief is our weekly compendium of food and drink news sourced from outlets all over the world, including right here at home.

Another week, another rise in numbers. This past Wednesday, BC saw the biggest one-day jump in Covid cases since April. and as of Friday, we recorded at least 70 cases a day for three days in a row. Health officials and celebrities alike are pleading with the public to use caution to help bring the numbers back down. Meanwhile, new models are showing that – at our current trajectory – we could be seeing 100 new cases a day by September. This week’s Intelligence Brief continues to look at how the hospitality industry is responding to these extraordinary times…

First up, the Lower Mainland continues to see a number of exposure warnings at local bars, restaurants and grocery stores including The Score on Davie, The Pumpjack, West Oak Restaurant and two Safeway locations.

As it turns out, it’s not just Vancouver that’s seeing community outbreaks in bars and restaurants. The issue seems to be global and it begs the question: How much are we willing to risk to dine out?

The Globe and Mail takes a closer look at how restaurants have been adapting their spaces in order to meet new regulations while still keeping the doors open.

As the industry continues to see significant job losses, 10 hospitality workers in the province are on a hunger strike as they urgently call on the government to protect jobs.

“According to union president Zailda Chan, 90 per cent of their members lost their jobs in a span of only two weeks when lockdown measures came into place. The hunger strike is among a string of recent protests organized by hospitality workers to raise awareness over the plight caused by the pandemic.”

Despite extremely unpredictable times, new spots continue to open. Keep your eyes peeled for Capo and The Spritz opening soon in Yaletown and Bar Gobo set to open on Union within the next two weeks.

The pandemic does continue to take a toll on the industry, however, with ongoing restaurant closures across the city including the West End’s Blossom Dim Sum and Grill which only opened 9 months ago.

In an ironic twist that you’d only see in the middle of a global pandemic, the Greater Vancouver Food Bank received an estimated $200,000 worth of luxury food donations last week courtesy of Holland America cruise line. Donated items included lobster, prawns and wagyu beef.

Speaking of the GVFB, the organization received criticism this past week for a recent photo-op featuring the RCMP, a decision some say might be traumatizing for food bank recipients.

In a follow-up to last week’s news that three Bon Appetit stars have left the famed Test Kitchen, this past week saw another four members of the team announce that they will no longer appear in Test Kitchen videos.

A lack of government oversight is raising concerns for industrial hog and chicken farms which are likely breeding grounds for future pandemics.

“While pure swine flus don’t jump easily to humans, pigs can catch flu viruses that are from birds and humans, and then pass them back and forth. When more than one flu virus has infected a single host, the viruses have the sinister ability to swap genes, a process researchers call ‘reassortment’…..If a pig catches an avian flu and a human flu at the same time, the two viruses can morph into novel strains that contain swine, human, and avian genetic material, with the potential ability to infect all three species.”

With more limited travel options and folks taking the time to do a bit more local exploration, don’t forget to pack some of the provisions on offer from Chambar to feed you and yours on your next road trip.

Eater has put together this simple and handy guide on how to help folks in the coming months who may be facing increasing food insecurity, unemployment and poverty due to the pandemic.

In a small but important piece of hopeful news, food delivery service Zomato is offering 10 days of period leave for employees. Here’s hoping other businesses will get with the times and follow suit.

“Zomato, the massive Indian food delivery startup, is taking a big step to destigmatize menstruation, and to make its 5,000-person workforce feel more comfortable taking time off during their monthly menstrual cycles. On Saturday, Zomato’s founder and CEO Deepinder Goya announced that anyone in the company who menstruates is eligible for up to 10 days of paid ‘period leave’ every year.”

Taste explains why the humble newsletter is the future of food media.

Erin Brockovich – not just an Oscar-winning film. The Atlantic explains how the water-safety activist continues to advocate for our health and well-being.

Finally, remember that dining out isn’t the only way to support the industry through the pandemic. Check out all the restaurants that are currently offering take-out options as well as the local grocers and food stores you can support as we continue to weather these challenging times.