TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Speaking Candidly on the Harsh Realities Faced by Local Restaurants

In this special Covid-19 episode we brought on Abdallah (Dallah) El Chami of Superbaba to discuss the Vancouver Food and Beverage Relief Fund he and couple of his friends recently started.

With so many of us in the industry struggling with this current way of life, we were eager to hear Dallah’s thoughts on how he and his fellow restaurateurs have been handling the pandemic. We waxed on the stresses of paying rent, keeping and maintaining staff, what their relief fund has set out to achieve, insights into those who’ve been affected, and so much more.

Dallah was very candid and open about the struggles restaurants are now facing. No matter your position in this industry, this podcast will provide plenty of answers as we touch on a broad spectrum of topics relating to the consequences of Covid-19.

