Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If…It Followed New York’s Lead and Allowed Take-Out Alcohol

Portrait

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If is a column that advocates for things that exist in other cities that could serve to improve or otherwise celebrate life in our own.

Via Newsweek (hat tip K.L):

To help bars, restaurants, wineries and distilleries survive without in-person business during the coronavirus outbreak, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that they’d be allowed to offer alcohol for takeout orders.

Restrictions going into place on Monday require all bars and restaurants to stop serving people inside the establishment indefinitely. The goal is to limit the number of human interactions, thereby reducing exposure to the new coronavirus and curbing the outbreak.

“However, there is a silver lining for these establishments, because we’re also very aware of the economic consequences for these establishments,” Cuomo said Monday.

Normally, bars and restaurants are able to sell alcohol on premises only during specific hours, according to State Liquor Authority rules. However, Cuomo said the SLA would be announcing changes to its regulations by 5 p.m. Monday to try to lessen the economic burden of the outbreak policy.

The changes will include allowing restaurants, bars, wineries and distilleries to sell their alcoholic products to patrons who order takeout.

I know this is far-fetched, but the government stores are going to be fine through this. Restaurants, distilleries, wineries and breweries…maybe not so much. The City of Vancouver should follow Cuomo’s lead and tell the Provincial nabobs at the Liquor Control Board to back the fuck off.

