Sunja Link Does The Dishes

We already know that the local clothing designer and owner of Main Street boutique and spa, Sunja Link Body Shoppe, has discerning taste when it comes to the products and items that she puts on her body. So we're unsurprised that she's equally thoughtful about what food and drink she prefers to put into it.
The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

We already know that Sunja Link – of the eponymous local clothing label and Main Street boutique and spa, the Sunja Link Body Shoppe – has discerning taste when it comes to the products and items that she puts on her body. So we’re unsurprised that she’s equally thoughtful about what food and drink she prefers to put into it. Here are her suggestions of where to eat and drink around Vancouver…

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

Let’s go have pho at Lunch Lady. It may seem a little unusual, but an 11am pho with my daughter is one of my favourite meals.

Lunch Lady 1046 Commercial Dr. MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

Let’s meet at Moja, across from Lunch Lady, or head to Ubuntu for a coffee and a treat. You really can’t go wrong with any of the baked goods from Ubuntu, and as a bonus you can pick up a loaf of bread to take home after.

Moja Coffee 1102 Commercial Dr. MAP
Ubuntu Canteen 4194 Fraser St. MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

If you’re visiting me from out of town, then we are going to my favourite lunch spot, Ask for Luigi. We are getting a salad and a pasta to share with the very best panna cotta for dessert, and a cappuccino to finish it all off. That’s a perfect meal.

Ask For Luigi 305 Alexander St. MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

In another life, I would go for a daily Aperitivo from 3-5pm in the Wine Bar at La Tana. In this life, I only enjoy happy hours when I am traveling without the kids.

Caffè La Tana 635 Commercial Dr. MAP

What’s for dinner?

In this same life I would have dinner at Yuwa three times a week (at least). If you want a treat, this is it. Every dish is so special. In this life, if it’s my birthday and we planned ahead of time, we would go to St. Lawrence restaurant. Both places specialize in creating seasonal dishes, and offer set menus or you can order a la cart. I’ve done both and might say the set menu is the way to go, so you don’t have to make any hard choices.

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine 2775 W. 16th Ave. MAP
St. Lawrence 269 Powell St. MAP

What’s for dessert?

Can we go back to Ask for Luigi? Actually no – we are close to Sweet Obsession, so let’s go there for Chocolate Mousse cake.

Ask For Luigi 305 Alexander St. MAP
Sweet Obsession 2611 West 16th Ave. MAP

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

Anyone who knows me would know I am lying if I had an answer to this. However, I love a late night tea and treat at Sweet Revenge on Main street. The chocolate pudding cake with a cup of earl grey tea – get it.

Sweet Revenge Patisserie 4160 Main St. MAP

