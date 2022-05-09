Back to: Four Fun Ways to Participate in This Year’s ‘World Collage Day’ Celebrations
Did you know it’s World Collage Day on May 14th? Celebrate with Atelier 8.18 in Mount Pleasant this weekend with the opening of their World Collage Day Exhibition (which remains on view until June 18th) and a BYOC (Bring Your Own Collage) event on May 15th.
Did you know it’s World Collage Day on May 14th? Celebrate with Atelier 8.18 this weekend with their World Collage Day Exhibition (which remains on view until June 18th) and a BYOC (Bring Your Own Collage) event on May 15th.

Beginning on Saturday, May 14th, head over to the Mount Pleasant home-gallery to check out all things collage, with the opening of a group exhibition (6-9pm) featuring work by local artists Kyla Bourgh (who runs Atelier 8.18 out of her own home), Isabelle Grue Lee, Susan Jessop, Hugh Kearny, Emma Lehto, Nicole LeBoutillier, and Heidi Sidhu.

It’s exciting to see how each artist uses and interprets the medium of collage-cutting to piece together something new, or cut away to reveal what’s left. For instance, the abstract mixed media works of participating artists Kearny, whose work is influenced by modernism, landscape painting, and his Maliseet heritage, and Grue Lee, whose fashion-inspired collage work focuses on texture and colour in 2D form. (Works on view are available for sale with prices starting at just $120 to $1900.)

Head back to the Atelier on Sunday, May 15th (3-5pm) to have a hand at making your very own collage art. This event will take place outdoors behind the Atelier. Bring your own collage materials or take a grab bag filled with fun clippings from vintage magazines ready to be assembled into your own creations. Participating exhibition artist Sidhu will be in attendance working on a live mural installation.

World Collage Day is an annual international celebration of collage happening on the second Saturday of May, initiated by Kolaj Magazine in 2018, where artists and art venues are invited to hold events – ultimately, connecting across borders against a global context of entrenchment and separation through a medium that excels at bringing different things together to create new forms and ways of thinking.

Atelier 8.18
Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
8 East 18th Ave. | WEBSITE
Other World Collage Day events:

Join resident collage artist Lydia Cecilia at August Studios for a chill evening of collage making. Tools and materials will be provided or you can bring your own. Register here.

THU, MAY 12 | 6-8PM | AUGUST STUDIOS | $30 1320 E Pender St. MAP

At Richmond Art Gallery, a Collage Party will take place inspired by its current exhibition, Erdem Taşdelen’s A Minaret for the General’s Wife. As such, the focus will be on using architectural and archival imagery to make unique collage works. All materials will be provided and Richmond Art Gallery programming staff will be on hand to demonstrate and educate on all things collage. The event is free but be sure to sign up in advance here.

SAT, MAY 14 | 1-4 PM | RICHMOND ART GALLERY 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond, BC V6Y 1R9 MAP

