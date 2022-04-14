The Scout List, Vol. 587

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver,from April 14 to April 20, 2022. Note that you can now get the Scout List – with a few extra pieces of intel included – sent to your inbox every Thursday by signing up for your subscription in the sidebar.

ART | Three new exhibitions are opening at The Vancouver Art Gallery this weekend. Restless draws on the works acquired by the VAG over the last decade to illustrate and explore the uncomfortable, exhilarating and familiar that we find in changing positions, altering perspectives, moving, shifting, and travelling. Everything Under the Sun pays tribute to the late Vancouver art collector, critic, and photography enthusiast Andrew Gruft (1937–2021), and Kids Take Over “features a range of welcoming, interactive elements for young families including a play area in one of the alcoves, in addition to a touch wall, an activities booklet and a drawing/colouring space in the rotunda.” Details here.

Vancouver Art Gallery 750 Hornby St. MAP

MUSIC | Atlanta-based duo Mattiel (Mattiel Brown and Jonah Swilley) play at Fortune on Friday. The upbeat, totally danceable, new-wave indie rockers are on tour promoting their recently released album, Georgia Gothic. From their videos, it looks like they know how to have a good time – and who doesn’t love a good time? Tickets are still available.

Fri, April 15 | Doors at 7pm, Show at 8pm | Fortune Sound Club | $17.50 147 E Pender St. MAP

PHOTOGRAPHY | ‘Cause it’s fun to see art in unconventional settings, take a trip to Waterfront Canada Line Station to see Tkaronto/Toronto-based artist Shellie Zhang’s brightly coloured, intentionally staged arrangements of fruit! As part of Capture Photography Festival’s public art program, a selection of large-scale images from Zhang’s photographic series, Offerings to Both Past and Future (2019), are on view until the end of August. Pristine dragonfruit, clusters of perfect grapes, meticulously prepared citrus, bittermelon, and nectarines are all presented in different types of bowls, which blend into wallpaper-like backdrops. Here, Zhang considers globalization and how fruit is used symbolically, circulated in different cultures, and cultivated. Some are real, some are fake! Can you tell? Make a tour of it and stop at every Canada Line station to check out the art on view (there is more fruit down the line courtesy of Svava Tergesen’s playful Crudités series). Or better yet, join Capture’s Assistant Curator Chelsea Yuill on a Public Art Hop beginning at Waterfront Station on April 23 from 1-2PM. Register here.

SCORE | Sick of looking at the same ol’ stuff in your home and/or on a mission to find some new threads to wear out in the world now that things are actually happening again? Odds seem pretty good that you’ll be able to score something rad at Hero’s Welcome’s vintage pop-up market this weekend. It’s happening on Saturday from 12-6 pm, and features a bunch of local vendors selling everything from rock’n’roll band tees to kitschy knick-knacks, housewares, music and more. Hanging out and shopping while sipping on a cold beer is also an excellent option to exercise! Find out more.

Sat, April 16 | 12-6pm | Hero's Welcome 3917 Main St. MAP

WATCH | The Rio Theatre covers all of the bases on their big screen this weekend: the 50th Anniversary Screening of The Godfather goes down Friday night; Saturday night is all about Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar; and Sunday’s feature is Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (the 1971 version). Grilled cheese sandwiches, canned beer, and whisky sours are all available to enhance your movie going experience. Advance tickets here.

Rio Theatre 1660 E Broadway MAP

HIKE | Fickle spring weather is expected to bring us a little of everything this weekend. Be ready to pounce when clear skies and sunshine hit. We suggest heading to the mountains for a walk in the forest. Twin Bridges and Homestead Trail Loop in the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve is a nice option. Homestead is an easy 45-minute hike (with a few stretches of more challenging elevation) that takes you through the forest, by streams and, at points, a rushing river. After you are done, take yourself to United Strangers for a killer chai latte and a well-deserved doughnut.

Mt. Seymour 1700 Mt Seymour Road, North Vancouver MAP

United Strangers Coffee 2740 Mount Seymour Parkway MAP

RELAX | This is a long weekend, so kick back, take a hike, clean the garage, have a family meal – do whatever you’ve been meaning to get to but couldn’t fit into a typical, skimpy two-day weekend. A long weekend is also always a fine time to enjoy dinner with pals. Looking for somewhere to go? The charcoal-grilled sea bass with sweet capers and smoked olive sauce at Ubuntu looks pretty good. Plus, Ubuntu always has fantastic baked goods (load up on those to take home for maximum enjoyment).

Ubuntu Canteen 4194 Fraser St. MAP

BRUNCH | If you haven’t been yet, this weekend is a good opportunity to check out Carlino’s Restaurant. Dinner and drinks are definitely a possibility, but how about brunch? This weekend they are offering a $69 “Brunch Board for Two” that includes carrot cake waffles, mixed seasonal fruits, avocado, San Daniele prosciutto, bacon, poached eggs, chocolate-covered strawberries, crostini, rosemary potatoes, a mini yogurt parfait and two glasses of Prosecco or mimosas – as well as coffee, of course. This special menu is available from Saturday, April 16th to Monday, April 18th, between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Find out more.

Carlino 1115 Alberni St . MAP

420 | There will be a 420 gathering outside The Vancouver Art Gallery on Wednesday in recognition of, basically, pot (this year’s event will be less of a protest and more of a big cloud of smoke, but it might impact traffic, so do take note). However, should you be looking for a less hectic and more intimate way to recognize cannabis culture with the community on 420, we suggest heading to Chinatown where cannabis and magic mushrooms accessories brand and creative studio, A-OK, has an exciting afternoon planned. The fun begins in front of the studio at 4:20 on April 20th where, in addition to a selection of newly released products, there will be custom weed-themed airbrush gel nails; weed-themed tattoos; a tasty A-OK / Say Hey Cafe collab sandwich (you know that’ll be good); an exhibition of Cannabonsai plants (adorable); and a bunch of vintage weed t-shirts from Kool Thing Vintage (some will be for sale and some will be there to look at). Find out more.