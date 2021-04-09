PATIO CITY // Ten Craft Brewery Patios and How to Make The Most of Them

PATIO CITY is a new column that seeks out and celebrates the outdoor spaces that have helped Vancouverites endure a tough year. (Prefer takeout? We’ve got you covered here.)

In this edition, we focus on the community of brewery patios that have proliferated around the Lower Mainland and share words of wisdom from their staff on how to make the most of outdoor drinking and snacking in the weeks ahead…

Dageraad Brewing



First up, we take a jaunt out to Burnaby to pay a visit to Dageraad Brewing…

SEATS: 28 | HEATED: PARTIALLY | COVERED: YES

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

‘Sri Lanka’ Belgian-style dubbel brewed with tamarind and kithul treacle.

What snack are you eating with it?

Sri Lankan patties from Emerald Culinary Club in New West. Authentic Sri Lankan pastries with complexly spiced vegetables, potatoes and meat. Our favorites are the beef patties. The tart and sweet Sri Lanka beer is a delicious counterpoint to all of Emerald Culinary Club’s amazing menu, but the patties are a perfect little portable snack.

Dageraad Brewing 3191 Thunderbird Cres. MAP

Main Street Brewing

SEATS: 36 | HEATED: YES | COVERED: PARTIALLY

Back in Mount Pleasant we hit up Main Street Brewing‘s Co-Owner, Nigel Pike…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

Our new Hula Hula Shake Tropical Milkshake Sour

What snack are you eating with it?

The famous Elbo Patties from our favourite auntie @elbo_patties!

Faculty Brewing

SEATS: 33 | HEATED: PARTIALLY | COVERED: PARTIALLY

Next we speak with Nicole at Faculty Brewing Co.…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

356 Raspberry Lemon Sourweisse.

What snack are you eating with it?

R&B Wild Mushroom Pizza. We recently partnered with our Neighbours at R&B and you can now order their pizzas at our brewery and they will get delivered 15-20 mins after your order!

Faculty Brewing Co. 1830 Ontario St. MAP

33 Acres Brewing



SEATS: 42 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: NO

Say hello to Trever Bass, Director of Brewery Operations at 33 Acres…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

Mezcal Gose.

What snack are you eating with it?

BC wild lingcod & scallop corviche.

33 Acres Brewing Co. 15 West 8th Ave. MAP

Container Brewing

SEATS: 48 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: 75% YES

Next we visit Container Brewing to hear from Co-Founder and resident “Purveyor of Happiness”, Dan Webster…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

Container’s Cold Box lager.

What snack are you eating with it?

A Between 2 Buns Smash burger! Or a cup of Goldfish crackers and a cup of warmed olives!

Container Brewing 1216 Franklin Ave. MAP

Superflux Beer Company

SEATS: 30 | HEATED: YES | COVERED: YES

Next on the docket is Adam Henderson, Co-Founder of the Superflux Beer Company…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

We’re drinking a lot of Jellystone right now, it’s our newest IPA.

What snack are you eating with it?

Most recently I was enjoying this with some Two Rivers Tuscan Salami.

Superflux Beer Company 505 Clark Dr. MAP

The Parkside Brewery

SEATS: 81 | HEATED: PARTIALLY | COVERED: PARTIALLY

Next we turn to The Parkside Brewery‘s Marketing Manager, Travis McLean…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

The Parkside Motel Hazy Pale Ale is a perfectly balanced beer with light, tropical citrus notes and a dry finish that is ideal for the warmer days ahead!

What snack are you eating with it?

The plant-based Blazin’ Buffalo Chick’n Burger from the Veg Out food truck. It’s crunchy, spicy and topped with creamy ranch sauce. PRO TIP: Pair it with their epic poutine!

The Parkside Brewery 2731 Murray St. MAP

Four Winds Brewing Company

SEATS: 50 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: YES

Paying a visit now to Four Winds Brewing Co. in Delta, to hear from Seamus Munns, Tasting Room Manager and the company’s official “Human Swiss Army Knife”…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

‘Vélo’ Pale Ale with Lemon. It’s nice and light with a citrus punch. This is basically Spring in a can. We release Vélo every Spring and brew it through the Summer until the fall.

What snack are you eating with it?

The Four Winds Bean Tostada. Think tortilla chips with 7 layer dip, but it’s one big chip with a delicious, house-made 7 layer dip stacked on top (if you don’t live close to Four Winds, tortilla chips and dip is a great snack combo too).

Four Winds Brewing Company 4-7355 72nd St., Delta, BC MAP

Field House Brewing (East Abby)

SEATS: 200 | HEATED: PARTIALLY | COVERED: PARTIALLY

Next up is Josh Vanderheide, Founder of Field House Brewing…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

Salted Mexican Lime Lager. Our take on a Craft Mexican Lager with a hint of lime and salt is super crushable on our patio or your own backyard deck.

What snack are you eating with it?

Spinach + mushroom pizza – spinach grown at our Field House Farms project, mozza, sautéed local mushrooms + red onions. Topped with a sprinkle of Feta.

Field House Brewing 2281 W Railway St, Abbotsford MAP

Field House Brewing (Downtown Chilliwack)

SEATS: 40-50 | HEATED: YES | COVERED: YES