For this long weekend edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.
PATIO CITY // Five Outdoor Spaces to Take Advantage of During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

PATIO CITY is a new column that seeks out and celebrates the outdoor spaces that have helped Vancouverites endure a tough year. (Prefer takeout? We’ve got you covered here.)

Di Beppe

SEATS: 20 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY

Di Beppe’s umbrella’d, fenced-in Gastown patio operates as first come, first served during the day and is then set for reservations at night.

Di Beppe 8 West Cordova St. MAP

Via Tevere


SEATS: 24 | HEATED: YES | COVERED: YES (BACK PATIO ONLY)

Neighbourhood pizzeria Via Tevere actually has two patios, the first being the original rear, sheltered hideaway and the second being a product of the City’s Temporary Expedited Patio Program. They accept walk-ins only and are open Tuesday through Sunday starting at 4pm.

Via Tevere Pizzeria Napoletana 1190 Victoria Drive MAP

POURHOUSE

SEATS: 20 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: NO

Reservations on Pourhouse’s new 20-seat curbside patio are advisable and can be made with a $20 deposit. The Gastown restaurant is open from 11:30am to 11pm.

Pourhouse 162 Water Street, Vancouver BC MAP

Caffe La Tana & Pepino’s

SEATS: 16 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY

Three large umbrellas shade the fenced in streetside patio in front of La Tana and Pepinos, open from 10am to 5pm and 5pm to 9pm respectively.

Caffè La Tana 635 Commercial Dr. MAP
Pepino's Spaghetti House 631 Commercial Drive MAP

