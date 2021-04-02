PATIO CITY // Five Outdoor Spaces to Take Advantage of During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

PATIO CITY is a new column that seeks out and celebrates the outdoor spaces that have helped Vancouverites endure a tough year. (Prefer takeout? We’ve got you covered here.)
Di Beppe
SEATS: 20 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY
Di Beppe’s umbrella’d, fenced-in Gastown patio operates as first come, first served during the day and is then set for reservations at night.
Via Tevere
SEATS: 24 | HEATED: YES | COVERED: YES (BACK PATIO ONLY)
Neighbourhood pizzeria Via Tevere actually has two patios, the first being the original rear, sheltered hideaway and the second being a product of the City’s Temporary Expedited Patio Program. They accept walk-ins only and are open Tuesday through Sunday starting at 4pm.
POURHOUSE
SEATS: 20 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: NO
Reservations on Pourhouse’s new 20-seat curbside patio are advisable and can be made with a $20 deposit. The Gastown restaurant is open from 11:30am to 11pm.
Caffe La Tana & Pepino’s
SEATS: 16 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY
Three large umbrellas shade the fenced in streetside patio in front of La Tana and Pepinos, open from 10am to 5pm and 5pm to 9pm respectively.
