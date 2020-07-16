It's On Us / Gastown

IT’S ON US // Win a $50 Gift Certificate to Vancouver’s Legendary Alibi Room

IT’S ON US is an unconventional, unsponsored giveaway series on Instagram. Winners will not have to “follow” or “like” Scout, and we are paying out of pocket for the gift certificates in order to support the small, independent restaurants that make Vancouver better. We know $50 probably isn’t enough to cover dinner for two but it’s enough to get you started (plus we’re not exactly rolling in it ourselves).

Gastown

View From Your Window / Gastown

The View From Your Window #230

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Gastown

New Burger Joint Coming to Gastown

BRGR BRGR aims to kick-off as a delivery/takeout operation out of 108 West Hastings St. this Friday, May 8th.

Track and Food / Gastown

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Local Restaurateur Dishes on Covid-19, Food Delivery Apps, More

In this episode we speak to PiDGiN owner Brandon Grossutti about creating the FROMTO app during a pandemic and much more.

TBT / Gastown

Five Years Ago Today, Inside What Would Become a Popular Gastown Hangout

55 Powell St. was an address folks in the neighbourhood knew previously as Mark Brand and Alex Usow's casual Sea Monstr Sushi.

Seen In Vancouver / Gastown

Gastown Restaurateur Sings Song of Survival

We all know Sean Heather can pull a good pint and cut a tasty cheese board, but did you also know he could sing?

TBT / Gastown

10 Years Ago Today, Inside the Construction Site of One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants

I remember walking through the old address brought up strong memories of the previous tenant, the original Irish Heather gastropub.

Restaurant Graveyard / Chinatown

Remembering the Promising Chinatown Restaurant and Bar That Never Really Caught On

The 80-seat Juniper lasted five years at 185 Keefer Street having never fulfilled its pre-opening promise.

Intelligence Briefs

On Burning Matchsticks and Wondering How Long It Will Take the Restaurant Industry to Recover

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds reckonings aplenty and local Covid case counts growing.

Opening Soon / West Side

Bells and Whistles Set to Open Second Location This Summer

The Gooseneck Hospitality group is on track to launch their new sports-friendly, craft beer-loving restaurant this August.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

‘Straight & Marrow’ Resumes Construction in the Old ‘Bistro Wagon Rouge’ Location

I did another walk-through of the space a couple of days ago and found them less than a month away from launch.

Tea and Two Slices

On the Worst Year in Human History and Homeless Campers Not Doing it For Kicks

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds wonders about the Cactus Club while branding vodka sodas.

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?
Scout List Vol. 567

