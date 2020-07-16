IT’S ON US // Win a $50 Gift Certificate to Vancouver’s Legendary Alibi Room

View this post on Instagram

G I V E A W A Y Who wants to go to @alibiroomvancouver on us? We have two $50 gift certificates to give away to two winners. To enter, just tag a friend in the comments below. The winner will be chosen at random on Monday morning. NOTE: there are no strings attached to this giveaway. You don’t have to "follow" or "like" us, but in the spirit of supporting the restaurant community it would be cool if you followed @alibiroomvancouver, and cooler still if the winner shared their experience with their friends, family and followers afterwards. Small businesses make Vancouver stronger and every dollar, shout out, or word of encouragement makes a difference right now.