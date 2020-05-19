Closed by Covid-19, One of the Best Restaurants in the World Will Reopen as a Burger Bar

After months of being shuttered as part of Denmarks response to Covid-19, Copenhagen’s Noma, arguably one of the world’s most highly respected Michelin-starred dining destinations, will temporarily reopen this Thursday (May 21st) as an outdoor burger and wine bar that doesn’t take reservations.

Full statement from the restaurant below:

Dear friends and guests,

We are incredibly happy to be allowed to reopen the doors of noma, now that restrictions have eased in Denmark.

In this moment, we are eager to connect with our community, and to celebrate summer in the best (and safest) way we can.

Our reopening will happen in two steps.

An outdoor wine bar: The first step is something we are very excited about, because it is completely new for us. On Thursday, May 21st, at 1pm, we will open an outdoor wine bar in our beautiful gardens at noma, overlooking the lake we share with our neighbors in Christiania. Come as you are, there are no reservations, we are open for everyone. You can stop by for a glass of wine, or you can stay for more, and if you get hungry we have two burgers on the menu: the noma cheeseburger and the noma veggie burger. Both are juicy and packed with umami, with a little bit of magic from our fermentation cellar, served on a freshly baked potato bun developed by our friends at Gasoline Grill.

The wine bar will be open Thursday – Sunday, from 1pm – 9pm, no reservations. There will also be an option for take away (both wine and food), orders accepted at the door. Preorders for 10 or more burgers are accepted no later than 10.00 the day of, via burger@noma.dk.

The official reopening of noma: Secondly, in order to open noma, the restaurant as we know it, we will need some extra time to get the machine up and running again. Being closed for so long means that it will take weeks for our team to get the kitchen back to the levels we were at before closing. We do not yet have an official opening date for the restaurant to share, but we will have more information on this very soon. As a result, we are not currently able to accept new reservations. However, for those of you who have an existing reservation with us through September, and those who generously purchased a prepayment voucher, we will be in touch with you directly as soon as we finalize the details of this next phase. If you wish to be of the first updated, please sign up for our newsletter and follow us on social media.

Lastly, ensuring the health and safety of our guests and staff is of the utmost importance, so we will be following all guidelines and requirements from our government and taking strict precautions in every step of the process.

We can’t wait to share our space with you, see you soon.

All the best,

René and the noma team