Scout Book Club, Vol. 18

We like consuming words on the page almost as much as we like consuming food on the plate. Welcome to the Scout Book Club: a brief and regular rundown of what we’re reading, what’s staring at us from the bookshelf begging to be read next, and what we’ve already read and recommend.

Currently Reading, Recently Read, and Recommended

May Our Joy Endure (Biblioasis), by Kevin Lambert | Although Montreal’s architectural and housing landscapes have textures all their own, the discussions surrounding them – about affordability, accessibility and gentrification, for instance – definitely draw parallels with Vancouver. For May Our Joy Endure (published in English translation earlier this year, in September), Quebecois author Kevin Lambert challenges himself and readers to view some of these topics from a counterintuitive perspective: through the eyes and psyche of an obscenely wealthy and famous architect (-cum-“name” brand) at the head of the fictional Montreal-based architecture firm tasked to design and build a controversial tech company’s headquarters. Lambert then adds further complexity and humanity to the story’s protagonist by making them a middle-aged queer woman (named Céline Wachowski). A challenging read, both for its prose style (often long-winded, with a narrative voice that possesses different characters at Lambert’s whim) and the ethical ambiguities of its characters; but, I think, also a truly unique and contemporary literary contribution to an important issue, from someone personally invested in the city providing its setting. *For added context – and spoilers, you’ve been warned! – listen to Lambert’s recent English interview with Sruti Islam, on the Weird Era podcast, here. — TS

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow (Penguin Random House Canada), by Gabrielle Zavin | Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow is a dazzling and deeply absorbing story about world building, gamers, and the bonds of friendship and love. Protagonists Sadie and Sam prove to be the most likeable of misfits: Sam, a completely relatable 20-something full of insecurities and sadness, is a mess of epic proportions; on the other hand, Sadie is the edgy genius of the relationship, with a creative spark that lights up most while around Sam. Marx, Sam’s roommate and steady hand, is the glue which holds everything together. Although Sadie and Sam act and argue like siblings, theirs is a friendship you can’t help but root for. A refreshing, unpredictable and ultimately endearing story. — JM

Vladivostok Circus (Open Letter), by Elisa Shua Dusapin | A modern day story about a young woman literally running away (in part from a failed art school relationship) to join the circus. Only for protagonist Nathalie, her role is as costume designer for a Russian Bar trio – a job acquired through a connection with a higher-up in the circus company – and the circus is located in the Russian town where she once lived with her father (a NASA employee) over a couple of years during her childhood. While describing various nuanced relationship dynamics – from familial, friendly, and romantic, to intergenerational, and cross-cultural – author Elisa Shua Dusapin (who was just 30 years old at the time of the novel’s original publication in French) applies a delicate touch, avoiding sounding precocious while also tapping into her own respective worldliness (she has so far lived in cities in France, Korea and Switzerland). Also of note: The film adaptation of Dusapin’s first novel, the award-winning Winter in Sokcho, had its World Premiere at this year’s TIFF. Bundle up and watch a clip from the movie here; then keep your eyes peeled for future Vancouver screenings. — TS

In Case of Emergency (The Feminist Press), by Mahsa Mohebali | What sound does the earth make when it’s ending? What shakes loose, and what collapses? And how the hell is a young opium addict supposed to secure themself a drug supply amidst all of this anarchy? Mahsa Mohebali’s 2008 novel (translated into English by Mariam Rahmani in 2021) is a punk-as-fuck, pseudo-dystopic, drug-, death- and destruction-fuelled story set in Tehran, as it is being relentlessly shook by earthquakes. A ridiculously wild ride – with an appropriately eclectic and frenetic multicultural soundtrack – through an Iranian subculture, depicted by an important (and controversial) Middle Eastern author. Hold on tight! Also: for integral context and backstory, definitely don’t skip the Translator’s Note or original Playlist, included after the story’s conclusion. — TS

The Position of Spoons (Penguin Random House Canada), by Deborah Levy | Although I suspect that The Position of Spoons is best enjoyed as a supplementary read for those already familiar with Deborah Levy as an author, rather than as an introduction, that’s definitely not to discount her latest collection of writing – there is still plenty of pleasure to be derived from the wit, insight, artfulness and opinions contained within theses pages, regardless of your level of familiarity with Levy (not to mention a plethora of reading and author recommendations!) Especially, I would argue, from her darkly humourous essay, “A—Z of the Death Drive”. See for yourself by scrolling down to page 17 of issue 30 of the (now defunct) literary magazine, Five Dials, archived by Penguin here.

*It would be remiss for me not to mention Vancouver’s various independent and used book stores, and encourage you to pay them an in-person visit to seek out these and other titles.

MORE! OUR ARTICLE PICKS

Matty Started a Farm | Regardless of where you stand on The Bear and it’s depiction of the restaurant industry [full disclosure: I tapped out early in Season 2], it’s hard to deny all of the rad things that actor-producer/chef-restaurateur Matty Matheson is doing for the F&B industry through his own myriad food-related endeavours. If you caught Matheson during his recent (Sunday, November 17th) Vancouver stop on tour in support of his new Soups, Salads, Sandwiches cookbook, then you probably already know what’s up. If not, then I recommend getting hip to the ethos at the heart of the bigger-(and louder-)than-life personality via this Beside feature. — TS

AI and Food: How Will AI Shape the Future of Food? | MOLD magazine presents a glaring oversight in the widespread conversation about AI technology – its potential impacts on already heavily problematic food systems – and posits an approach that is conscientiously more inclusive. “From precision agriculture and personalised nutrition, to helping us understand the real environmental and social costs of our food choices, we know that AI will change global food systems. But there’s also the risk that AI will be used to prioritise convenience and profit, repeating the same mistakes that have led to monoculture farming and ecosystem devastation. How do we steer new systems away from entrenching existing issues and towards alleviating them?” Authors Dr. Johnny Drain and Erika Marthins are doing more than just poking holes and posing questions, though; they are also creating an avenue for solutions, called Augmented Food Studio. Get the full rundown via MOLD. — TS

B.C. workers facing ban on open-net farming worry about the loss of their livelihood | As the province’s salmon farming industry waits for the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans transition plan regarding the future state of the industry (this comes on the heels of the June 19th, 2024 announcement of a “ban” on all open-net salmon farms in coastal B.C. waters after 2029) those on the ground (stakeholders and First Nations) for and against the industry grapple with ideas of the future. This feature offers an inside look of some of those workers and First Nations leaders who are worried and fighting. It also gives information regarding what land-based closed containment could provide as a possible alternative. Via the Vancouver Sun. — JM

How do kiwi and oyster sound? People are using AI to dream up new culinary creations | ICYMI, the conversation on how AI technology factors into the F&B industry was reported on by CBC’s The Current earlier this year, with a local angle via Victoria’s Whistle Buoy Brewing. Check it out on the CBC website.

The secret lives of Vancouver’s invisible mammals’ – and the race to save them | Who knew how important bats were to our survival, especially those who live among us in cities like Vancouver?! This feature looks into their current plight (that of a dangerous fungus) and how local researchers are working to help save our nocturnal flying friends. Via The Narwhal. — JM

What Is Fascism? | Just in case you were wondering. Via The Tyee. — JM

WORD | Morgenmete: The Old English word for “morning meal” is also the title of an Atlanta, Georgia based print publication devoted to (you guessed it) breakfast, aka “the most important meal of the day.” All about “[e]xploring the absurdity of life through the setting of breakfast”, Morgenmete includes long and short feature articles, essays, interviews, and other writing, as well as some rad (and delicious-looking) art, photos and illustrations. For a taste, check out contributor and early riser Georgette Eva’s essay, “Building Adult Friendships Over Coffee”, over your next morning cuppa here. Via Morgenmete.