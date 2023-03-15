Track and Food

David Fairey and Anelyse Weiler Discuss the Migrant Worker Piece Rate System

Portrait


Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

While reading The Tyee back in late January, a story by labour economist, David Fairey (who is also research associate of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives) and Associate Professor of Sociology at UVic, Anelyse Weiler, caught my eye… In “It’s 2023. BC Farm Workers Deserve Basic Minimum Wage Guarantees”, the authors reveal how our current piece rate system for agricultural workers is fraught with low wages, exploitation, classism and racism. I decided to bring the duo on the Track & Food podcast in order to gain a better understanding of the topic and narrative, and to share their candid perspectives and insightful solutions with our listeners.

