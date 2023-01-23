Track and Food

Bartender Alex Black Discusses New Chinatown Spot, Bagheera

Portrait


Back for another fun conversation, Alex Black, of Chinatown, Vancouver’s Laowai speakeasy, talks about his new bar concept located just around the corner, called Bagheera. In this episode, we run through the concept, how things came about, branding, ice machine difficulties and much more. Enjoy!

