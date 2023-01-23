Bartender Alex Black Discusses New Chinatown Spot, Bagheera

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

Back for another fun conversation, Alex Black, of Chinatown, Vancouver’s Laowai speakeasy, talks about his new bar concept located just around the corner, called Bagheera. In this episode, we run through the concept, how things came about, branding, ice machine difficulties and much more. Enjoy!