Talking All About Tipping, with Corey Mintz

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

After reading Corey Mintz’s NBC News column, ‘Outrage at Starbucks tipping prompt shows people don’t get how the tipping con works‘, I brought on the prominent food journalist to get his unique insights and perspective on the “tip creep”: what is it actually, and what does it mean for the hospitality and business industries moving forwards?

For more Mintz, be sure to check out my previous podcast with him (originally aired November 30th, 2021) where we dig into his book, The Next Supper: The End of Restaurants as We Knew Them, and What Comes After – fantastic stuff.

