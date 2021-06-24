Mis En Place

MIS EN PLACE // Chefs Question Relevance of Escoffier’s Kitchen ‘Brigade System’ in 2021

Welcome to the Mis En Place podcast. Hosted by chef, restaurateur and Chefs Table Society president Robert Belcham, the podcast covers a variety of topics related to the complicated lives of the people who cook your food.

We’re looking at Escoffier’s Big Idea: the brigade system, or the restaurant kitchen’s military-style hierarchy that serves to organize work into distinct stations and sets up a leadership chain responsible for making it all function efficiently. For a lot of reasons, which we’ll talk about with our guests today, the ongoing need for this foundational piece of modern restaurant culture is being questioned, mostly as to its value and relevance to the state of our industry in 2021. But can we overhaul it, or should it simply be replaced? Are there any viable alternatives? Just a few of the questions host Robert Belcham puts to to author Michael Ruhlman, chef/educator Julian Bond, industry activist Hassel Aviles and chef/operator Dave Gunawan. Grab your toque, take your station, and tune in!

There are 0 comments

Popular

Diner / East Vancouver

‘Oh Carolina’ Now Open in East Van

The new cafe and corner store from the crew at Gooseneck Hospitality softly launched over the weekend.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown East Side

Remembering the Downtown Eastside’s Short-Lived Asian-American BBQ Restaurant

Opened by the award-winning Campagnolo crew in 2011, The Fat Dragon lasted just nine months at 566 Powell Street.

Intelligence Briefs

On Serving Booze in the Dark Again and Struggling to Staff Up for Summer

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia sees case counts drop and the city waiving patio permit fees.

Tea and Two Slices

On Street Preachers Being Jerks and Tiny Violins for Vancouver’s Wealthiest Whiners

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds beavers making mischief and rich folks whining about taxes.

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Tickets for St. Lawrence’s New Provence-Inspired July Menu Now Available

Mis En Place

See more from Mis En Place
Mis En Place

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // New Season Begins With Revisit of ‘No Tipping’ Business Model

In the episode 1 of the 2nd season of the Mise-en-Place Podcast, chef/host Robert Belcham and special guests get into it.

Mis En Place

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Canadian Chefs Look Back at the ‘Year That Was’

Chef/host Robert Belcham looks back on the extraordinary challenges of 2020 with the help of some returning guests.

Mis En Place

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 8 — Ending Tipping on the Other Side of the Pandemic

Chef/host Robert Belcham talks with Carl Heinrich and Dr. Sylvain Charlebois about revitalizing the hospitality industry.

Mis En Place

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 7 — Talking With Michael Ruhlman on the Future of Fine Dining

Michael Ruhlman is the author of many books, including the French Laundry Cookbook and The Making of a Chef.