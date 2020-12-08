Back to: TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Lazy Gourmet, Potluck, Minami, Juke and Heritage Asian Eatery
TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Lazy Gourmet, Potluck, Minami, Juke and Heritage Asian Eatery

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.
TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Lazy Gourmet, Potluck, Minami, Juke and Heritage Asian Eatery

Take-out has become a coping mechanism for diners and restaurants, helping both endure the long, dark weirdness of 2020. Over the months to come — in the stressed out space between today’s bubbles and tomorrow’s vaccines — Take This Out will focus on the delicious things we can all take home.

Keep up the holiday spirit with this Beet Wellington. Photo by Jamie-Lee Fuoco.

First up: Kevin Mazzone, partner and GM at The Lazy Gourmet

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

Pad Thai.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

Our Holiday Menus (classic turkey, porchetta, or vegetarian) because it’s important to keep the spirit of the holidays alive even though it will look different this year. Through this years menus, there are over 10 components to the dinner which will feel bountiful and full. Reducing the stress of the grocery stores, cooking and mess, but still enjoying a full holiday feast with your loved ones is even more important this year.

The Lazy Gourmet 1605 W 5th Ave. MAP
Minami’s Steak bento is the best way to get a little taste of a lot of variety.

Moving on to Chef Alan Ferrer of Minami

What is the take out item you sell the most of?
Aburi Salmon Oshi Sushi.
What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?
AAA Butler Steak Bento – This bento showcases the best of both Minami’s land entrée and signature Aburi sushi. A great sampler for lunch or dinner.

Minami 1118 Mainland St. MAP
The Juke Box makes a great snack for two or a satisfying meal for one.

Now we turn to Chef Bryan Satterford of Juke Fried Chicken

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

The Juke box and Chicken sandwiches. The Juke Box come with two pieces of our signature gluten-free fried chicken, a quarter slab ribs and a choice of one of our sides making it the perfect snack for two or meal for one, and guests love the chicken sandwiches cause they’re super crushable – you can easily have more than one.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

Our gluten-free chocolate/peanut butter pretzel cookie, it’s delicious – everyone should be adding one to their order!

Juke Fried Chicken 182 Keefer St. MAP


Next up is Potluck Hawker Eatery‘s Chef and co-owner, Justin Cheung…

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

Potluck Chicken Wings with fish sauce caramel, fried shallots, chili, coriander, and sesame.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

Nasi Lemak. Not only is it Malaysia’s national dish, but it’s delicious and addictive. The combination of rich fragrant coconut rice with house-made caramelized shallot sambal is already enough on its own to be satisfied but Potluck’s version is further accompanied with traditional garnishes of fresh vegetables, fried baby anchovies, roasted peanuts, boiled egg and your choice of protein such as curry chicken, sambal wok fried eggplant and more.

Potluck Hawker Eatery 3424 Cambie St. MAP

The Heritage Chicken is a hit with the whole family.

Finally, we check in with Heritage Asian Eatery co-owner, Paul Zhang…

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

The pork belly bowl is our biggest hit for take-out. The bowl comes with pork belly, lime cabbage slaw, crispy onions, kimchi daikon & slow cooked marinated egg.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

The Heritage chicken is what people should consider more for takeout. It’s delicious, travels very well, and is easy to share with the whole family.

Heritage Asian Eatery 1108 W. Pender St. MAP

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Como, Arbor, Yuwa, Livia, and Homer St. Cafe

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

