On Intentionally Coughing on Servers and New Rules for Outdoor Drinking

The Intelligence Brief is our weekly compendium of food and drink news sourced from outlets all over the world, including right here at home.

While BC was heralded as a model for Covid-19 prevention for months, the province is now facing quadruple the daily cases that it was a month ago. As younger people account for much of the new spike in cases, health officials have issued a stern warning to residents in an attempt to get the numbers back on track. With cases on the rise both at home and in many parts of the world, we continue to look at the impact of the global pandemic on the hospitality industry….

First up, health officials have issued a warning of possible Covid-19 exposures at two Yaletown restaurants: West Oak and Pierre’s Champagne Lounge.

Meanwhile, good on the manager at the Hotel Belmont who refused service to a party bus full of 20-25 riders who didn’t seem too interested in following the rules.

Another week, another slew of assholes abusing restaurant staff. To his credit, BC Premier John Horgan dismissed them as “idiots and encourages folks to be kinder to each other.

The people at this bachelorette party took abusive behaviour to the next level when they refused to wear masks while at a restaurant in Tennessee, threw a fit when they were told their tables couldn’t be pushed together and then intentionally coughed on their server on their way out.

Here’s the thing: restaurant workers are literally risking their health and safety to make you food. So if you can’t be a decent human being while dining out, how about you just stay home?

“Every time I clock in, I struggle with the reality that people’s lives are at risk, and that risk goes up with every single dirty cup I lift from a table….The reality is that all restaurant employees right now are playing the short game. We need money and shifts now. You, our customer, however, should be playing the long game. Wear a mask when we approach the table. Take it off to eat, put it back on to talk to us, no exceptions.”

If you are planning to dine out, remember to be kind, follow the rules and listen to the experts on how to lower your risk.

Amid the uncertainty of the global pandemic, some restaurant owners are turning to decades-old models of dining to help their businesses survive.

As restaurants continue to struggle with the price gouging of third party food delivery apps, local options are in the works that may prove to be more appealing and affordable.

While the pandemic has posed some issues for farms getting their food to consumers, this man saved 3 million pounds of unsold produce and brought it to the food bank.

The city bids a sad farewell to another local gem as Campagnolo (and Campagnolo Upstairs) shutters permanently.

Punch interviews three industry veterans on the future of bars in the wake of the pandemic.

Check out the New Yorker’s recent poll on the city’s new rules for outdoor drinking (here’s hoping against hope that Vancouver comes up with some new outdoor drinking rules of our own).

From Janaya Future Kahn’s Sunday Sermons to Miles Davis’ Dark Magus, The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne shares what he has been listening to to get him through this unprecedented year.

While Bon Appetit issued a public commitment to address systemic racism within their organization back in June, three Test Kitchen employees of colour announced their resignation last week after parent company Conde Nast failed to negotiate equitable payment structures.

“Krishna and Martinez, a senior food editor, were in contract negotiations for five weeks, according to Business Insider. They reportedly received offers that would have guaranteed 10 video appearances per year at rates lower than those offered to some White counterparts, who were guaranteed up to 60 appearances.”

Eater’s Mallika Khan on food media and the disparities that persist both in access and story-telling based on race and ethnicity.

“There’s this perception in food media, which publications like Bon Appétit subscribe to and perpetuate, that all that nonwhite writers really want is to have their cultures represented “authentically.” But the premise of authenticity is rooted in a white gaze that selectively acquires aspects of nonwhite cultures to package as just exotic enough to remain accessible.”

Finally, for those looking to help Beirut in the wake of the horrendous explosion that took place last week, several local restaurants are hosting fundraising campaigns to support relief efforts.