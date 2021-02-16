Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Livlite’s Grace Kennedy Dishes on Doing Business in Weird Times

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

Image via Instagram / @livliteco

In this episode we were excited to finally record again (Jamie got sick with Covid for 3 weeks) and chat with Grace Kennedy. She’s the owner of Livlite, Vancouver’s newest zero waste grocery delivery company. Having only been around since August of 2020, we were curious to hear why she’d open during these hard times and how she got Livlite off the ground. We were also curious about the logistics of running a zero waste business, dealing with suppliers, and much much more. Grace was honest, funny and candid. We learned plenty with this podcast and loved exploring her business concept.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Opening Soon

‘Thank You Pizza’ Set for Launch at Gore & Union

On four nights a week, Devon Towler, Sean Cunningham and chef Lee Kellough will transform Hunnybee into a wood-fired pizzeria.

Intelligence Briefs

On Mysterious Pasta Shortages and Setting the Table for New Variants

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds a White Spot closing and Mardi Gras cancelled.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

This Acclaimed Gastown Restaurant Will Be Remembered as One of the Best of Its Generation

The city - and most immediately the 100 block of West Hastings - is so much the lesser for the loss of Wildebeest.

Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Introduces New Regional French Dinner Series, Beginning With Lyon

Tea and Two Slices

On Paying Developers to Evict Us and Making Really Embarrassing Television

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds the wack in Chilliwack and Bell being a bunch of jerks.

Track and Food

See more from Track and Food
Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Good Things in Weird Times With Max Curzon-Price and Dallah El Chami

In this episode, Jamie and Mickey speak to two outstanding members of Vancouver's food and beverage community.

Track and Food / Hastings Sunrise

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Local Restaurateur Miki Ellis on Adapting to New Realities and More

The sake-lover and co-owner of Dachi restaurant talks to Jamie and Mickey about working through the weirdness.

Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Dr. Bonnie Henry Joins Us to Talk Restaurants in the Age of Covid

BC’s top health officer discusses what she thinks about the restaurant community's response efforts and much more.

Track and Food / Gastown

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Making Sense of Weird Times With Leticia Castro of The Diamond

In our 50th episode, we get down to brass tacks with one of the most respected and hard-working hospitality professionals in Vancouver.