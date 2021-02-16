TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Livlite’s Grace Kennedy Dishes on Doing Business in Weird Times

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

In this episode we were excited to finally record again (Jamie got sick with Covid for 3 weeks) and chat with Grace Kennedy. She’s the owner of Livlite, Vancouver’s newest zero waste grocery delivery company. Having only been around since August of 2020, we were curious to hear why she’d open during these hard times and how she got Livlite off the ground. We were also curious about the logistics of running a zero waste business, dealing with suppliers, and much much more. Grace was honest, funny and candid. We learned plenty with this podcast and loved exploring her business concept.