Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner, Live Music & More at Merridale This February

The Goods from Merridale Cidery & Distillery

Cobble Hill, BC | This Saturday, February 10th marks the beginning of Merridale Cidery & Distillery‘s first weekend back with live music, promising an atmosphere filled with great tunes and lively vibes. Additionally, we are happy to announce that we will be opening our doors for a special Valentine’s Day dinner on Wednesday, February 14th, creating a perfect setting for a memorable celebration.

Valentines Day

Embrace romance at Merridale this Valentine’s Day with your special someone or cherished family members, as you embark on a culinary adventure within the rustic charm of our farmhouse setting.

Upon your arrival, you will be greeted with a glass of Merridale cider, which will set the tone for the culinary journey that awaits you. Nestle in and enjoy a delectable 3-course dinner, carefully curated to tantalize your taste buds. From the appetizing starters to the mouth-watering desserts, every bite will be a delight.

Ask our staff for the perfect drink pairings, right from the Merridale cellar, where all our ciders and spirits are made at the farm.

Make this Valentine’s Day truly special by joining us at Merridale. Take this opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle and immerse yourselves in an evening of warmth, connection, and culinary delights. Let us create an experience that will leave you with a lasting impression and a night to remember.

Reserve your table now and add a special gift option to surprise your sweetheart. Your chosen present will be waiting for you upon arrival. All dinner seatings begin at 6pm on Wednesday, February 14th. $59/person set price includes a welcome glass of cider and 3-course meal. Additional drinks, tax, and gratuities are separate.

Live Music

Join us every Saturday night on our heated patio and savour a tasty farm-to-table meal, handcrafted cider, signature cocktail, and the sweet melody of local artists. Get a taste of some of BC’s loved local artists while enjoying the breathtaking views of our orchard in the Cowichan Valley, located 45 minutes from Victoria, BC.

As our live music nights tend to fill up fast, we recommend you make a reservation to secure your table. Come and feel the magic of Live Music at Merridale!

To make your visit even more memorable, why not book an Orchard to Glass Guided Tasting Experience? Explore our website to learn more about our tasting tours and experiences.